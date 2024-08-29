GoHealth Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) (“GoHealth” or the “Company”) today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held on September 9-11, 2024. The in-person venue for the event is the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City located at 455 Madison Avenue. Virtual participation will be staged simultaneously with over 550 company presentations scheduled as live feed or available on-demand.



Vijay Kotte, CEO of GoHealth, will be presenting at 4:30 PM ET on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. If you are an institutional investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation, please click on the following link (https://journey.ct.events/view/c306bdeb-bf98-4ccf-8745-531e902f3af8) to register for the conference. You can also access the presentation in the investor relations section of the company’s website: http://www.gohealth.com.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 9-11, 2024

Location: Virtual to start on-demand on September 9 at 7:00 A.M. (ET) or in-person location date/time at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY.

About GoHealth, Inc.

GoHealth is a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company whose purpose is to compassionately ensure consumers’ peace of mind when making healthcare decisions so they can focus on living life. For many of these consumers, enrolling in a health insurance plan is confusing and difficult, and seemingly small differences between health plans may lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical providers and medicines. GoHealth’s proprietary technology platform leverages modern machine-learning algorithms, powered by over two decades of insurance purchasing behavior, to reimagine the process of matching a health plan to a consumer’s specific needs. Its unbiased, technology-driven marketplace coupled with highly skilled licensed agents has facilitated the enrollment of millions of consumers in Medicare plans since GoHealth’s inception. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com