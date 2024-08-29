California Water Service Group Named Great Place to Work® for Ninth Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the ninth consecutive year, the Great Place to Work® Institute has named California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) a Great Place to Work.



The Great Place to Work award is based wholly on current, full-time employees’ feedback about their experience working at the company. The certification includes two parts: a Culture Audit© and a Trust Index©. Results were then compared to other top U.S. workplaces to determine the company’s placement.

Beyond its existing benefits package and employee programs, over the past year, the company worked to enhance engagement with team members through increased communications, in-person events, and a newly implemented at-risk pay program that allows participating team members to share financially in the success of the company when certain performance metrics—including areas such as safety, water quality, and customer service—are achieved.

“We are honored to earn the Great Place to Work certification for the ninth year in a row, particularly because it affirms that our employees appreciate our efforts to support them,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Group Chairman and CEO. “At California Water Service Group, we believe that when we take care of our employees, they can focus on taking care of our customers and communities, and we will continue working hard to be a great place for our employees to work.”

California Water Service Group invites job seekers to pursue a career with a purpose-driven company, dedicated to improving the quality of life for the more than 2 million people it serves, by visiting www.calwatergroup.com/careers.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

Group’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s 1,200+ employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

Media Contact

Yvonne Kingman

ykingman@calwater.com

310-257-1434