CVS Health Corporation Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. September 10, 2024 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises CVS Health Corporation ("CVS Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: CVS) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between May 3, 2023 and April 30, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). CVS Health investors have until September 10, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

CASE ALLEGATIONS:

The CVS class action lawsuit claims that during the Class Period, CVS and its affiliates made inaccurate or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose the following: (i) CVS's forecasts for determining plan premiums did not effectively account for medical cost trends and healthcare usage patterns; (ii) as a result, CVS likely faced significant unexpected expenses that were not included in its forecasts or covered by plan premiums; (iii) therefore, CVS had exaggerated the profitability of its Health Care Benefits segment; and (iv) contrary to the defendants' assurances, the revenue from CVS’s other primary segments was inadequate to offset the financial impact of increasing expenditures in the Health Care Benefits segment.

