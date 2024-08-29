Redwood Living, Inc. receives 2024 NorthCoast 99 Award for employer excellence

Independence, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Living Inc. has been named a 2024 NorthCoast 99 award winner by ERC, the Employers Resource Council.

The NorthCoast 99 award honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. This is the second consecutive year that Redwood has received the prestigious NorthCoast 99 award.

"Twenty-six years ago, ERC launched the NorthCoast 99 awards program and event to help our region become a prime destination for companies and high-performing individuals," said Samantha Marx, ERC's director of strategic projects, who oversees the NorthCoast 99 program. "Beyond being a sought-after accolade, this yearlong research initiative offers employers valuable insights and data into policies and practices that successfully attract and retain top talent."

NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion; employee engagement and talent development; employee well-being; organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; and total rewards.

The NorthCoast 99 award reflects a continued record of success for Redwood, which strives to be a best-in-class employer and has been recognized with multiple local, regional and national honors.

“Our talented team collectively creates remarkable neighborhoods for our residents and they cultivate an outstanding living experience every day,” said Steve Kimmelman, CEO and founder at Redwood. “Our team members are our most valuable asset. We approach their career experience accordingly and are honored to see those efforts recognized with a NorthCoast 99 award.”

“Winning NorthCoast 99 is not easy. This group of 99 employers is constantly evolving, listening, and responding to the needs and desires of today’s talent. We commend the 2024 winners for setting a benchmark for excellence,” said ERC President Kelly Keefe.

Redwood offers a range of opportunities for many skill sets and all career stages. Click here to learn more about current openings.

About Redwood

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Nebraska. The success of Redwood's approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

About ERC

For over 100 years, ERC has been a trusted resource for organizations in Northeast Ohio and around the country. We help leaders build great workplaces through thought leadership, comprehensive data, and HR solutions that include membership, training and professional development, consultative services, and more. ERC is the founder and producer of the annual NorthCoast 99 awards program and sponsors the ERChealth insurance program for Ohio employers. Learn more at yourERC.com.

