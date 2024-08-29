BEN Contracts with INTERVENT® and Members Only Health® to Elevate Professional Development and Healthcare Access with AI

JACKSON, Wyo., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand Engagement Network (BEN) , (Nasdaq: BNAI), an emerging provider of safe, personalized customer engagement AI, announced today that the company has entered into separate contract agreements with INTERVENT International (INTERVENT), a high tech/high touch, evidence-based behavior change and population health management company, as well as Members Only Health (MOH), a global concierge healthcare firm. These agreements will drive the development of healthcare AI assistants to augment and automate business processes ranging from professional health coaching to patient engagement, to improve patient outcomes and access to specialized healthcare.

Together, BEN and INTERVENT will incorporate human-modeled AI assistants into INTERVENT’s scientifically-proven health coaching programs to provide more cost-effective, scalable, in-depth, and conversational support to both professional health coaches and program participants alike. The AI-driven model will provide round-the-clock, multi-lingual support to coaches and participants, as well as provide answers to users’ complex and sensitive questions with similar levels of expertise to an experienced professional human health coach. BEN’s proven AI assistant technology can see, hear, understand, remember, analyze, speak, and gesture in the same way that a person would in human-to-human interactions. This will enable INTERVENT to train health and wellness coaches faster and serve more program participants less expensively than would be possible with human interaction alone. This AI-driven approach ensures a consistent and in-depth resource for health coaches and an evidence-based experience for all participants in INTERVENT’s credible, trusted, and proven health coaching programs, regardless of the coach’s or participant’s location, language, or education level.

BEN’s agreement with Members Only Health will drive the development of an AI assistant to perform a variety of administrative and patient engagement tasks, including concierge services to help patients find specialty healthcare providers and coordinate in-home appointments. BEN’s safe, HIPAA-compliant AI technology will also support highly specific requests, such as helping to find a doctor or therapist that meets certain requirements (professional certifications and licenses, areas of expertise, proximity to the patient, etc.). The AI assistant will also be able to provide insights about preventative medicine and healthcare options based on the patient’s insurance and health plan, while protecting sensitive information.

“Improving patient experiences and healthcare outcomes starts with elevating the education and training of healthcare professionals, and enhancing access to healthcare,” said Paul Chang, CEO of BEN. “Supplementing training programs, health coaching (digital and otherwise), and patient engagement with AI technology helps to address significant resource and labor gaps in the healthcare industry while empowering professionals and patients to make informed decisions for optimal health.”

INTERVENT is a pioneer in the health coaching industry, having provided formal training for numerous health coaches on multiple continents and served over 2 million individuals. Over the years, INTERVENT has deployed coaches for lifestyle management, chronic disease prevention and management, obesity management, diabetes prevention and management, cardiac rehabilitation, stroke risk reduction, physical activity promotion, and other programs. Currently, INTERVENT serves employees from small, medium, and large employers and patients from over 140 medical centers across the United States, Canada, and multiple other countries.

“INTERVENT is unique in that it holds HIPAA-compliant research-quality data for millions of participant assessments and health coaching interactions, including recorded live telehealth coaching sessions,” said Neil Gordon, MD, PhD, MPH, INTERVENT’s CEO. “We are proud to partner with BEN to use their cutting-edge AI technology to further leverage our data and proprietary content to assist a new generation of health & wellness coaches and drive meaningful coaching, conversations and other interactions with program participants in an unprecedented manner.” Dr. Gordon went on to say that “AI will not replace appropriately trained health coaches but appropriately trained health coaches who leverage purpose-built AI and other technologies are likely to replace those who do not.”

Members Only Health specializes in helping patients discreetly find and contact preventative healthcare providers to coordinate low-profile in-home appointments. Based in Los Angeles, California, the company also operates in select cities in Florida to provide MOH members with exceptional care tailored to their unique needs. MOH also partners with various healthcare organizations, including insurance companies, doctors and therapists, and other healthcare service providers, to offer a comprehensive range of treatments and treatment options to patients.

“Patients that utilize our unique healthcare concierge services will benefit greatly from round-the-clock, knowledgeable and conversational support provided by BEN’s AI assistant technology,” said Nicholas Argento, CEO of Members Only Health. “The professional-level insights and information offered by this cutting-edge AI technology will ensure our members have access to up-to-date healthcare information and the most convenient options for treatment.”

About BEN

Brand Engagement Network (BEN), NASDAQ: BNAI, is an emerging provider of safe and secure generative AI for businesses and consumers, headquartered in Jackson, WY. BEN’s full-stack platform, encompassing front-end, middleware, and back-end, is scalable, customizable, and can be fully optimized for superior CX, productivity, and performance. The backbone of BENs success is its rich portfolio of conversational AI applications, featuring 16+ perception, understanding and response modules that facilitate human-like engagements with consumers. BEN seeks to deploy scalable and sustainable AI solutions to businesses and partner with those with complimentary capabilities and networks in industries experiencing significant workforce gaps. In line with the vision of an AI-enhanced world, BEN strives to bring AI assistants to everyone who can benefit from them.

About INTERVENT

Founded in 1997, US-based INTERVENT International is a physician-led, global, behavior change and population health management company that provides its credible, trusted and proven services primarily via digital and telehealth approaches. INTERVENT develops, licenses and provides evidence-based, technology-enabled, data-driven programs for the prevention and management of multiple chronic diseases and cost-drivers. INTERVENT's programs have been proven effective for widely diverse groups of individuals in more than 120 published scientific abstracts and manuscripts, including randomized and independently-conducted clinical trials published in prestigious, peer-reviewed scientific journals. More than two million individuals have participated in INTERVENT's programs, including patients from over 140 medical centers as part of four chronic care management-related multi-center clinical trials funded by the National Institutes of Health and the Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute.

About Members Only Health

Members Only Health is a full-service concierge healthcare company that specializes in bringing the best preventative medicine into your living room. From in-home IVs to complex house calls, Members Only Health offers a wide range of solutions for every aspect of personal or corporate care. Everything is individually tailored and executed at the highest level, including seamless access to the MOH team.

