InterCure Announces First Half of 2024 Results: Revenue of NIS 126 million and Adjusted EBITDA of NIS 21 million

Revenues during the first half of 2024 reached NIS 126 million, alongside an Adjusted EBITDA 1 of NIS 21 million (Approximately 17% of revenues).



InterCure is entitled to full compensation from the Israeli authorities for all direct and indirect damages caused to its Southern Facility located at Kibbutz Nir Oz. To date, InterCure has already received tens of millions of NIS as partial advance payments from the Israeli authorities.

Announced Expansion of its strategic partnership with Cookies™ to Germany and expects to launch first Cookies products in Germany in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Restoring the Southern Facility continues in accordance with receiving advance payments from the Israeli authorities.

Expects double digit growth throughout the second half of 2024 (compared to first half of 2024) due to expected launches in German and UK markets.

NEW YORK and HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd . (NASDAQ: INCR) (TASE: INCR) ("InterCure" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2024. All amounts are expressed in New Israeli Shekels (NIS), unless otherwise noted.

First Half 2024 Financial Highlights and Milestones

Revenue was NIS 126 million, and the adjusted EBITDA for the six months ending June 30, 2024 was NIS 21 million, approximately 17% of revenues. Compared to the second half of 2023 (which was only partly affected by the terrorist attack on October 7, 2023 and the war in Gaza) with NIS 147 million of revenue and NIS 31 million of adjusted EBITDA.

The October 7 th terror attack effected the Company’s revenues in first half of 2024 due to damages to its southern facility located at Kibbutz Nir Oz (the "Southern Facility").

Both quarters (Q1 and Q2 of 2024) represents the 16 th and 17 th consecutive quarters of profitability for InterCure, with both quarters showing positive Adjusted EBITDA and profit from operations.

Since October 7, 2023, war situation was declared by the Israeli government. As of this date, there is limited access to the Company’s Southern Facility.

According to Israeli Law, due to the location of the Company’s Southern Facility, the Company is entitled to full compensation for all the direct and indirect damages caused to the Southern Facility by the terrorist attack and the war in Gaza.

Restoring the Southern Facility continues with accordance of receiving advance payments from the Israeli authorities.

To date, the Company has received tens of millions of NIS as advance payments from the Israeli authorities in relation to such compensation and expects to receive additional substantial advance payments to support the Southern Facility restoration.

The Company’s cash on hand was NIS 21 million while the Company has unused credit line of over NIS 22 million and it is expecting to receive additional substantial advance payments from the Israeli authorities as part the compensation it is entitled to due to damages caused to the Southern Facility.

Expands its European footprint with new strategic agreements with Cookies™. Enhancing branded product offerings with the most-recognized global cannabis brand and expects to launch Cookies Corners licensed pharmacies in Germany and UK, alongside differentiated online platforms with the official cookies retail experience.

Continued execution of the Company's global expansion plan. Plans to launch more than 30 new GMP SKUs during the second half of 2024 executing collaborations with Cookies, Binske, Organigram and others.

Expects double digit growth throughout the second half of 2024 compared to first half of 2024.

Alexander Rabinovitch, CEO of InterCure noted: "Yesterday, we announced the expansion of our strategic partnership with Cookies to the German market, the largest market in Europe, which is experiencing accelerated growth and becoming a key target market for Intercure. Intercure grew double-digit in the first half and presented profitable quarters, the 16th and 17th in a row. This consistent performance highlights our business model's strength and commitment to leading the pharmaceutical cannabis market even in this challenging time. In the first half, we heavily invested in the restoration of the company's main facility located at Kibbutz Nir Oz. The facility was damaged by the terrorist attack and is expected to gradually return to full capacity in the coming quarters, in accordance with receiving compensation from the authorities for the direct and indirect damages which the company is entitle to."

Alexander Rabinovitch continued: "Intercure is set for a significant growth in the coming quarters and years in all territories, and to that end, we have executed strategic actions to strengthen the company's high quality cultivation and supply chain in Canada and Europe. Entering the German market with great impact by the company's leading product lines, including Cookies, the globally most recognized cannabis brand , is a significant step in our commitment to provide high-quality, pharma-grade cannabis to patient communities and creating value to our shareholders."

InterCure is thankful to its managers and employees for their commitment and to its strategic partners in Israel and worldwide who stand with us during this time of war.





Key Half Year Financial Highlights – Cannabis Sector

H1-24 H2-23 H1-23 H2-22 H1-22 H2-21 H1-21 Revenues 125,733 146,939 208,614 206,178 182,506 141,396 78,281 Gross Profit(1) 40,442 40,394 67,945 81,558 77,399 61,295 34,694 GP Margin 32% 27% 33% 40% 42% 43% 44% Adjusted EBITDA(2) 20,829 31,201 29,669 40,714 43,411 35,132 21,765 Adjusted EBITDA(2)Margin 17% 21% 14% 20% 24% 25% 28%

Notes

(1) Gross profit before effect of fair value. (2) EBITDA adjusted for changes in the fair value of inventory, share-based payment expense, impairment losses (and gains) on financial assets, non-controlling interest and other expenses (or income). This is a non-IFRS financial measure and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, please see “Non-IFRS Measures” below.

About InterCure (dba Canndoc)

InterCure (dba Canndoc) (NASDAQ: INCR) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel’s largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

For more information, visit: https://www.intercure.co

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by InterCure, means earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for changes in the fair value of inventory, share-based payment expense, impairment losses (and gains) on financial assets, non-controlling interest and other expenses (or income). This measure is not a recognized measure under IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. InterCure’s method of calculating this measure may differ from methods used by other entities and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measured used by other entities or in other jurisdictions. InterCure uses this measure because it believes it provides useful information to both management and investors with respect to the operating and financial performance of the company. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to an IFRS measure (revenue), which is incorporated by reference to this press release, is available in InterCure’s MD&A included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F under the heading “Results of Operations”, available under the Company’s profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, the Company’s success of its global expansion plans, its expansion strategy to major markets worldwide, statements relating to the security events in Israel, as well as statements, other than historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that InterCure intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as "believes," "hopes," "may," "anticipates," "should," "intends," "plans," "will," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions and are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Many factors could cause InterCure’s actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s success of its global expansion plans, its continued growth, the expected operations, financial results business strategy, competitive strengths, goals and expansion and growth plans, expansion strategy to major markets worldwide, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the war in Israel and the war in Ukraine and the conditions of the markets generally. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond InterCure’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, changes in applicable laws, the U.S. regulatory landscapes and enforcement related to cannabis, changes in public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry, and reliance on the expertise and judgment of our senior management. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting us is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in other filings that we have made and may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future.

InterCure LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As of June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As of June 30 NIS in thousands 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 19,899 102,653 Restricted cash 948 13,788 Trade receivables, net 61,672 42,623 Other receivables 158,045 91,747 Inventory 126,466 156,443 Biological assets 3,388 7,058 Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 399 192 Total current assets 370,817 414,504 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Other receivables 439 - Property, plant and equipment and right-of-use asset 98,611 96,970 Goodwill 223,609 284,181 Deferred tax assets 27,042 23,625 Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 1,922 2,565 Investment in associate and loan 18,447 20,000 Total non-current assets 370,070 427,341 TOTAL ASSETS 740,887 841,845 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short term loan and current maturities 81,755 56,521 Trade payables 83,071 104,605 Other payables 39,965 39,524 Contingent consideration 4,082 6,145 Short term loan from non-controlling interest - 957 Total current liabilities 208,873 207,752 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long term loans 51,317 84,067 Liabilities in respect of employee benefits 841 1,079 Lease liability 17,741 21,295 Total long-term liabilities 69,899 106,441 EQUITY: Share capital, premium and other reserves 649,013 634,383 Capital reserve for transactions with controlling shareholder 2,388 2,388 Capital reserve for transactions with non-controlling interests 13,561 - Receipts on account of shares - 8,541 Accumulated losses (204,518 ) (136,552 ) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 460,444 508,760 Non-controlling interests 1,671 18,892 TOTAL EQUITY 462,115 527,652 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 740,887 841,845









Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the 6-months ended on

June 30 Year ended December 31 NIS in thousands 2024 2023 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Revenue 125,733 208,614 355,553 Cost of revenue before fair value adjustments 85,291 140,669 247,214 Gross income before impact of changes in fair value 40,442 67,945 108,339 Unrealized changes to fair value adjustments of biological assets 1,218 4,339 261 Loss from fair value changes realized in the current year 1,029 5,316 3,505 Gross Profit 40,631 66,968 105,095 Research and development expenses 219 256 388 General and administrative expenses 18,374 21,856 42,610 Sales and marketing expenses 27,454 27,800 53,269 Other expenses, net (16,414 ) 2,919 47,138 Changes in the fair value of financial assets through profit or loss, net. (201 ) 12 665 Share based payments 686 2,358 2,592 Operating Profit 10,513 11,767 (41,567 ) Financing income 1,031 2,252 5,883 Financing expenses 10,070 11,842 25,601 Financing expenses (income), net 9,039 9,590 19,718 Profit before tax on income 1,474 2,177 (61,285 ) Tax (expense) benefit (1,480 ) 1,640 (2,248 ) Total comprehensive Profit (loss) (6 ) 3,817 (63,533 ) Profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company 1,433 5,097 (61,959 ) Non-controlling interests (1,439 ) (1,280 ) (1,574 ) Total (6 ) 3,817 (63,533 ) Interest / Financing expense (income) net 9,039 9,590 19,718 Tax expenses (benefit) 1,480 (1,640 ) 2,248 Depreciation and amortization 6,337 6,442 13,166 EBITDA 16,850 18,209 (28,401 ) Share-based payment expenses 686 2,358 2,592 Other expenses (income), net (without other income from the Tax authorities) 416 2,919 75,292 Impairment losses and (gains) on financial assets through profit and loss (201 ) 12 665 Fair value adjustment to inventory (189 ) 977 3,244 Adjusted EBITDA 17,562 24,475 53,392 Earnings per share Basic earnings (loss) 0.03 0.11 (1.36 ) Diluted earnings (loss) 0.03 0.11 (1.36 )



