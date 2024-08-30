Global Aircraft Maintenance Market Size To Worth USD 139.4 Billion By 2033 | CAGR OF 4.62%

New York, United States , Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aircraft Maintenance Market Size to Grow from USD 88.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 139.4 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.62% during the forecast period.





The global aircraft maintenance market is expanding rapidly, fuelled by rising demand for air travel, fleet expansion, and severe safety standards. Airlines and aviation firms make significant investments in aircraft maintenance and upgrades to ensure operational efficiency and compliance with international standards. The market is divided into numerous divisions, such as line maintenance, heavy maintenance, engine overhaul, and component maintenance. Maintenance operations are becoming more efficient and accurate because to technological breakthroughs such as predictive maintenance and the integration of AI and IoT. Furthermore, the proliferation of low-cost carriers and increased air cargo demand are helping to drive market growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 203 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Aircraft Maintenance Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Maintenance Type (Airframe, Engine, Line Maintenance, Components, Others), By End-Use (Military, Commercial, Others), By Aircraft Type (Wide-body Aircrafts, Narrow-body Aircrafts, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033."

Insights by Maintenance Type

The engine segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. As airlines' fleets and flight operations grow, so does the demand for engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. Technological improvements in modern engines, such as the usage of composite materials and improved efficiency designs, necessitate specialised maintenance skills and tools, fuelling growth in this market. Furthermore, the transition towards more fuel-efficient engines, as well as a greater emphasis on sustainability, has resulted in more regular engine upgrades and retrofits. Engine maintenance is extremely costly and complex, making it an important income source for MRO companies.

Insights by Aircraft Type

Insights by End Use

The commercial segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Airlines are constantly growing their fleets to meet rising passenger demand, particularly in emerging economies, which creates an increased demand for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. The advent of fuel-efficient and technologically advanced commercial aircraft, such as the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350, demands specialised maintenance capabilities, which accelerates market growth. Furthermore, the ageing fleet of legacy carriers requires regular maintenance and updates to assure safety and regulatory compliance. The transition to predictive maintenance and the incorporation of digital technology into MRO operations are also improving efficiency and lowering downtime, making the commercial segment a top priority for MRO suppliers worldwide.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Aircraft Maintenance Market from 2023 to 2033. The market is encouraged by the region's emphasis on technical innovation, such as the use of predictive maintenance and advanced digital tools to increase efficiency and reduce downtime. Regulatory compliance, enforced by agencies like as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), maintains tight maintenance standards, which drives up demand for high-quality MRO services. Furthermore, the ageing aircraft fleet in North America, particularly among legacy carriers, provides continued opportunities for maintenance, modifications, and retrofitting, hence maintaining the market's development trajectory.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. Asia-Pacific is experiencing tremendous fleet growth, notably among low-cost carriers and new airlines. This expansion drives up demand for repair, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services, cementing the region's status as an aircraft repair hub. Furthermore, rising air cargo traffic and the necessity for fleet modernisation are driving the industry. Governments in the region are investing in infrastructure and regulatory frameworks to assist the aviation industry, which will improve the capabilities of local MRO providers. The implementation of innovative technologies, such as predictive maintenance and digital platforms, is also increasing, establishing Asia-Pacific as a prominent participant in the worldwide aircraft maintenance market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the Global Aircraft Maintenance Market Honeywell International, Safran Aircraft Engines, ST Aerospace, Air France KLM Engineering & Maintenance, GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, GMF AeroAsia, Lufthansa Technik, Airbus Group, Delta TechOps, and Others Key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In October 2023, Amazon has collaborated with a newly established Part 147 school in Lakeland, Florida, to create the Aviation Maintenance Training Program, which will provide career training for individuals interested in pursuing a new career path in MRO and contributing to the expansion of the aviation maintenance workforce pipeline.

