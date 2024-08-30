DEADLINE REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Sprinklr

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Sprinklr To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options



NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sprinklr, Inc. (“Sprinklr” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CXM) and reminds investors of the October 15, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose facts concerning Sprinklr's difficulties in the implementation of scaling in the Contact Center as a Service market and the resulting growth slowdown on Sprinklr's existing "go-to-market" initiatives associated with Sprinklr's core suite of products.

On December 6, 2023, Sprinklr announced strong 3Q 2024 results and then reduced its estimated growth for the 4Q and full year 2025. The Company blamed it on “subscription renewal pressures” caused by macro headwinds and the “over-rotation” of sales to its Contact Center as a Service (“CCaaS”) market. On an earnings call in September 2023, CEO Ragy Thomas stated that the Company’s investments in AI and the CCaaS opportunity were main contributors to its customer growth. Subsequently, in March several changes were made to the Company’s C-level positions. Analysts commenting on the reduced estimates mention surprise at the timing and shift in the Company’s sales strategy.

Following this news, Sprinklr’s stock price fell by $5.59 per share, or approximately 34% to close at $11.11 per share.

On June 5, 2024, Sprinklr again announced significantly reduced growth expectations, this time cutting fiscal year 2025 projections another three percent, down to a mere 7% annual growth, again attributing the losses to reduced customer retention in Sprinklr’s core business and macro headwinds. The price of Sprinklr’s common stock declined dramatically.

From a closing market price of $10.84 per share on June 5, 2024 Sprinklr’s stock price fell to $9.20 per share on June 6, 2024, a decline of more than 15% in the span of one day.

