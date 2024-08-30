PlantX Announces Filing of Interim Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) (“PlantX” or the “Company”), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, announces the filing of its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, associated management's discussion, and analysis and related officer certifications for the three months period ended June 30, 2024 (the “Q1 Filing”). The Q1 Filing is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .



Highlights For the Three Months ended June 30,2024

The gross revenue for the three months ended June 2024, was $ 1,299,761 (June 2023; $2,794,942).

The cost of goods sold for the three months ended June 2024, was $ 473,728 (June 2023; $1,687,302).

The net loss for the three months ended June 2024, was $ 345,611 (June 2023; $1,722,824).

Additional Information

The Company's complete financial statements and management's discussion & analysis (“MD&A”) for 2024 are available on PlantX's website (www.plantx.com) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About PlantX Life Inc.

The company focuses on fostering niche online wellness communities as well as creating physical immersive environments. Bloombox Club, an online plant delivery marketplace operating across the UK and EU, and The Locavore Bar and Grill, a unique dining experience that started as a humble food truck and coffee shop in the heart of Squamish, BC, are key verticals of PlantX. The company recently completed a share exchange agreement and is now a 60% owner in VEG House, a company whose portfolio of assets is leading the way in the plant-based space. PlantX works to build a community of like-minded consumers and provide education on plant-based living. Its enterprise is built on partnerships and collaboration. The company's digital presence aims to eliminate barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

Forward-Looking Information

