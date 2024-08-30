SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 30, 2024.

OKX Launches Ultiverse-Themed Cryptopedia Season 24, Offering Over 700,000 USDT in Rewards

OKX today announced the launch of season 24 of Cryptopedia, its learn-to-earn platform, giving eligible users the opportunity to receive rewards by participating in various activities within the Ultiverse ecosystem.

During the campaign, which begins on August 29, 2024 at 11:00 AM (UTC), users who complete and verify interactive tasks with Ultiverse ecosystem projects will have the opportunity to claim a share in a reward pool worth over 700,000 USDT.



The tasks, rewards and participating Ultiverse ecosystem projects include:



Ultiverse

Task 1: RT the Ultiverse Game Summer post on X Task 2: Hold at least 100 ULTI on BNB Chain Task 3: Complete at least one Gaming Summer Mission Rewards: 200,000 USDT in ULTI tokens





0xAstra

Task 1: Daily Resource Collection Task 2: Complete 1 bridge transaction Rewards: 100,000 USDT in STAR tokens





KartParty



Task 1: Follow Kartparty official X account Task 2: Sign-in with OKX Wallet Rewards: 200,000 USDT in KART tokens





Lucky Miuuu

Task: Complete OKX RAVE Section Reward: Earn 30M Miuuu





PartyIcons

Task 1: Follow Party Icons' official X account. Task 2: Complete the exclusive task at Party Icons' website Reward: 100,000 USDT in PARTY





FungIPle

Task 1: Follow FungIPle's official X account. Task 2: Interact with the SOG official website and reach 200PTS Reward: 120,000 USDT in FIP and SOG





CaTon

Task 1: Join CaTon's official Telegram Channel Task 2: Connect wallet and receive your CaTon $PTS Reward: 300,000 CTON



Ultiverse is an AI-powered gaming platform, building a robust Web3 gaming assets layer.

