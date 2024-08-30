Transaction in Own Shares

| Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

30th August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:29th August 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:2,163
Lowest price per share (pence):675.00
Highest price per share (pence):695.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):683.6061

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON683.60612,163675.00695.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
29 August 2024 08:37:52117695.00XLON00295377934TRLO1
29 August 2024 08:58:1477695.00XLON00295393985TRLO1
29 August 2024 08:58:144695.00XLON00295393986TRLO1
29 August 2024 09:18:5927695.00XLON00295412759TRLO1
29 August 2024 09:23:37109691.00XLON00295416334TRLO1
29 August 2024 10:55:43119690.00XLON00295532862TRLO1
29 August 2024 10:55:4445689.00XLON00295532891TRLO1
29 August 2024 10:55:4464689.00XLON00295532892TRLO1
29 August 2024 11:11:39113685.00XLON00295537386TRLO1
29 August 2024 11:11:39113683.00XLON00295537387TRLO1
29 August 2024 12:17:06113685.00XLON00295539161TRLO1
29 August 2024 12:17:06109686.00XLON00295539162TRLO1
29 August 2024 12:21:39109685.00XLON00295539353TRLO1
29 August 2024 12:50:20114684.00XLON00295540270TRLO1
29 August 2024 13:33:35112681.00XLON00295541553TRLO1
29 August 2024 14:13:58115675.00XLON00295542269TRLO1
29 August 2024 14:47:12112676.00XLON00295543531TRLO1
29 August 2024 15:02:12117677.00XLON00295544071TRLO1
29 August 2024 15:19:0095679.00XLON00295544712TRLO1
29 August 2024 15:36:06112679.00XLON00295545605TRLO1
29 August 2024 16:13:37116677.00XLON00295547403TRLO1
29 August 2024 16:19:231679.00XLON00295547675TRLO1
29 August 2024 16:19:234679.00XLON00295547676TRLO1
29 August 2024 16:21:22101678.00XLON00295547793TRLO1
29 August 2024 16:26:0641679.00XLON00295548061TRLO1
29 August 2024 16:29:504679.00XLON00295548256TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970