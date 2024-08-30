30th August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 29th August 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,163 Lowest price per share (pence): 675.00 Highest price per share (pence): 695.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 683.6061

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 683.6061 2,163 675.00 695.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 29 August 2024 08:37:52 117 695.00 XLON 00295377934TRLO1 29 August 2024 08:58:14 77 695.00 XLON 00295393985TRLO1 29 August 2024 08:58:14 4 695.00 XLON 00295393986TRLO1 29 August 2024 09:18:59 27 695.00 XLON 00295412759TRLO1 29 August 2024 09:23:37 109 691.00 XLON 00295416334TRLO1 29 August 2024 10:55:43 119 690.00 XLON 00295532862TRLO1 29 August 2024 10:55:44 45 689.00 XLON 00295532891TRLO1 29 August 2024 10:55:44 64 689.00 XLON 00295532892TRLO1 29 August 2024 11:11:39 113 685.00 XLON 00295537386TRLO1 29 August 2024 11:11:39 113 683.00 XLON 00295537387TRLO1 29 August 2024 12:17:06 113 685.00 XLON 00295539161TRLO1 29 August 2024 12:17:06 109 686.00 XLON 00295539162TRLO1 29 August 2024 12:21:39 109 685.00 XLON 00295539353TRLO1 29 August 2024 12:50:20 114 684.00 XLON 00295540270TRLO1 29 August 2024 13:33:35 112 681.00 XLON 00295541553TRLO1 29 August 2024 14:13:58 115 675.00 XLON 00295542269TRLO1 29 August 2024 14:47:12 112 676.00 XLON 00295543531TRLO1 29 August 2024 15:02:12 117 677.00 XLON 00295544071TRLO1 29 August 2024 15:19:00 95 679.00 XLON 00295544712TRLO1 29 August 2024 15:36:06 112 679.00 XLON 00295545605TRLO1 29 August 2024 16:13:37 116 677.00 XLON 00295547403TRLO1 29 August 2024 16:19:23 1 679.00 XLON 00295547675TRLO1 29 August 2024 16:19:23 4 679.00 XLON 00295547676TRLO1 29 August 2024 16:21:22 101 678.00 XLON 00295547793TRLO1 29 August 2024 16:26:06 41 679.00 XLON 00295548061TRLO1 29 August 2024 16:29:50 4 679.00 XLON 00295548256TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970