30th August 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|29th August 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|2,163
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|675.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|695.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|683.6061
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|683.6061
|2,163
|675.00
|695.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|29 August 2024 08:37:52
|117
|695.00
|XLON
|00295377934TRLO1
|29 August 2024 08:58:14
|77
|695.00
|XLON
|00295393985TRLO1
|29 August 2024 08:58:14
|4
|695.00
|XLON
|00295393986TRLO1
|29 August 2024 09:18:59
|27
|695.00
|XLON
|00295412759TRLO1
|29 August 2024 09:23:37
|109
|691.00
|XLON
|00295416334TRLO1
|29 August 2024 10:55:43
|119
|690.00
|XLON
|00295532862TRLO1
|29 August 2024 10:55:44
|45
|689.00
|XLON
|00295532891TRLO1
|29 August 2024 10:55:44
|64
|689.00
|XLON
|00295532892TRLO1
|29 August 2024 11:11:39
|113
|685.00
|XLON
|00295537386TRLO1
|29 August 2024 11:11:39
|113
|683.00
|XLON
|00295537387TRLO1
|29 August 2024 12:17:06
|113
|685.00
|XLON
|00295539161TRLO1
|29 August 2024 12:17:06
|109
|686.00
|XLON
|00295539162TRLO1
|29 August 2024 12:21:39
|109
|685.00
|XLON
|00295539353TRLO1
|29 August 2024 12:50:20
|114
|684.00
|XLON
|00295540270TRLO1
|29 August 2024 13:33:35
|112
|681.00
|XLON
|00295541553TRLO1
|29 August 2024 14:13:58
|115
|675.00
|XLON
|00295542269TRLO1
|29 August 2024 14:47:12
|112
|676.00
|XLON
|00295543531TRLO1
|29 August 2024 15:02:12
|117
|677.00
|XLON
|00295544071TRLO1
|29 August 2024 15:19:00
|95
|679.00
|XLON
|00295544712TRLO1
|29 August 2024 15:36:06
|112
|679.00
|XLON
|00295545605TRLO1
|29 August 2024 16:13:37
|116
|677.00
|XLON
|00295547403TRLO1
|29 August 2024 16:19:23
|1
|679.00
|XLON
|00295547675TRLO1
|29 August 2024 16:19:23
|4
|679.00
|XLON
|00295547676TRLO1
|29 August 2024 16:21:22
|101
|678.00
|XLON
|00295547793TRLO1
|29 August 2024 16:26:06
|41
|679.00
|XLON
|00295548061TRLO1
|29 August 2024 16:29:50
|4
|679.00
|XLON
|00295548256TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970