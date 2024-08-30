UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“ publishes interim financial statements for the 6-month period of 2024

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (the Company) publishes its unaudited interim condensed consolidated and separate financial statements for the 6-month period of 2024.

Financial results

The Company’s objective is to earn a return for the Company’s investors from investments in facilities of the renewable energy infrastructure and related assets. The main financial indicators for the period were:

As at 30 June 2024, the Company’s total assets were EUR 200,924 thousand, total equity was EUR 112,730 thousand, and total liabilities were EUR 88,194 thousand.

As at 30 June 2024, the Company’s investment assets at fair value through profit or loss were EUR 191,288 thousand, which compared to 31 December 2023, grew by EUR 11,288 thousand or 6.24%.

For the period January - June 2024, the Company reported a comprehensive loss of EUR 2,570 thousand. This financial outcome is primarily attributed to the Company's income structure, which relies on changes in the fair value of its investment portfolio. As stipulated in the Company's prospectus, the valuation of the Company's investment portfolio is delegated to an independent appraiser and is conducted on an annual basis. It is noteworthy that the valuation of the Company's investments did not occur during the January - June 2024 period, and this assessment is scheduled for 31 October 2024. Throughout January – June 2024, the Company incurred expenses related to developmental projects and operational activities, projects financing.

Contact person for further information:

Grėtė Bukauskaitė

Manager of the Investment Company

grete.bukauskaite@lordslb.lt

Attachment