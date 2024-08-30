High Speed Access Report Quarterly: Explore the Current state of High-speed Access, XDSL, Cable Modems, and FTTX

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Speed Access Report" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The High Speed Access Report (HSAR) is a quarterly newsletter covering the current state of high-speed access, including XDSL, cable modems, and FTTX. The data are derived from quarterly reports of the telcos and MSOs and delivered to subscribers in a timely manner.

Each issue includes a wealth of information in the form of tables and graphs, and contains the following:

The Quarterly Report - emailed directly to you as soon as the last major carrier reports to the quarter

FTTP Watch - a special section every month on FiOS and Lightspeed activities

Special reports as the need demands - e.g. we carried a long series of comprehensive reports on the merger wars of Verizon, Sprint, and MCI

Direct access to the author - Clifford Holliday - for questions related to the quarterly publication, or for comments on the subject

Earliest and person notification of any new reports that become available in the area of high-speed access, often with special offers for subscribers

Customer's Corner has been added - an opportunity to state your thoughts on these issues or to ask questions

Subjects Covered

Telcos

MSOs

OEM equipment suppliers

Financial institutions

Government agencies

Installers

Content providers

VCs

Component suppliers

Consultants

Researchers

Municipal governments

Educators

ISPs

