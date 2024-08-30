High Speed Access Report Quarterly: Explore the Current state of High-speed Access, XDSL, Cable Modems, and FTTX

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Speed Access Report" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The High Speed Access Report (HSAR) is a quarterly newsletter covering the current state of high-speed access, including XDSL, cable modems, and FTTX. The data are derived from quarterly reports of the telcos and MSOs and delivered to subscribers in a timely manner.
Each issue includes a wealth of information in the form of tables and graphs, and contains the following:
- The Quarterly Report - emailed directly to you as soon as the last major carrier reports to the quarter
- FTTP Watch - a special section every month on FiOS and Lightspeed activities
- Special reports as the need demands - e.g. we carried a long series of comprehensive reports on the merger wars of Verizon, Sprint, and MCI
- Direct access to the author - Clifford Holliday - for questions related to the quarterly publication, or for comments on the subject
- Earliest and person notification of any new reports that become available in the area of high-speed access, often with special offers for subscribers
- Customer's Corner has been added - an opportunity to state your thoughts on these issues or to ask questions
Subjects Covered
- Telcos
- MSOs
- OEM equipment suppliers
- Financial institutions
- Government agencies
- Installers
- Content providers
- VCs
- Component suppliers
- Consultants
- Researchers
- Municipal governments
- Educators
- ISPs
