Global Cholera Vaccines Market - Global Inactivated Vaccine, Live Attenuated Vaccine, Injectable Vaccines, Oral Vaccines Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cholera Vaccines Market by Type (Inactivated Vaccine, Live Attenuated Vaccine), Method of Administration (Injectable Vaccines, Oral Vaccines), End User, Age Group - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cholera Vaccines Market grew from USD 286.42 million in 2023 to USD 307.02 million in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.32%, reaching USD 469.83 million by 2030.


Growing awareness and international support for global health initiatives have increased funding and logistical support for vaccination programs in vulnerable regions. However, the deployment of cholera vaccines faces several challenges. Logistical difficulties in distributing and administering vaccines in remote or resource-limited areas hinder widespread coverage.

Additionally, the variability in vaccine-induced immunity, which can be influenced by factors such as age and the presence of pre-existing immunity, complicates the measurement of vaccine effectiveness in different populations. Despite these challenges, advances in vaccine technology, such as the development of single-dose vaccines or temperature-stable formulations, could significantly improve the practicality and effectiveness of vaccination campaigns. Moreover, integrating cholera vaccination programs with other public health initiatives could enhance overall disease control and promote more sustainable health improvements in affected regions.

Regional Insights

The cholera vaccine market exhibits distinct characteristics across various global regions, shaped by public health needs and socio-economic conditions. In America, there is demand among travelers and certain immigrant communities from cholera-endemic regions. Further, robust healthcare and sanitation systems across the region facilitate cholera vaccination programs. Europe has a significant adoption of cholera vaccines, majorly among travelers and military personnel deployed to endemic regions.

The Middle East and Africa face higher risks and incidences of cholera, primarily attributed to poor sanitation and inadequate access to clean water, generating a need for cholera vaccines. Asia-Pacific observes a significant need for the cholera vaccine owing to higher prevalence rates in South and Southeast Asia. Countries such as India and Bangladesh are heavily impacted by cholera, largely driving the need in the region. The increasing awareness and government initiatives to control cholera outbreaks also support the steady consumption of these vaccines.

Recent Developments

Strategic Technology Transfer in Cholera Vaccination: A Partnership Between IVI and Biological E. Limited

South Korea's International Vaccine Institute (IVI) has initiated a technology transfer to Biological E. Limited (BE), an Indian vaccine and pharmaceutical company. This collaboration involves IVI providing BE with the necessary technical information, know-how, and materials to manufacture the simplified oral cholera vaccine (OCV-S) in India. This partnership intends to enhance the availability of affordable cholera vaccines for both the Indian market and globally.

Strategic Collaboration for Cholera Vaccine Production between GC Biopharma and Eubiologics

GC Biopharma, a South Korean biopharmaceutical company, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Eubiologics to collaboratively produce the oral cholera vaccine, Euvichol. Under this agreement, Eubiologics will manage the bulk manufacturing phase of the vaccine, while GC Biopharma will handle the packaging tasks, including the bottling of the vaccine into vials, ensuring a streamlined process for vaccine supply.

TechInvention Introduces Innovative Cholera Vaccine Packaging in India with Eubiologics Partnership

Mumbai-based TechInvention Lifecare, in collaboration with South Korea's Eubiologics Co., has introduced Euvichol-Plus, an oral cholera vaccine encased in a low-density polyethylene (LDPE) unidose pack. This innovative packaging solution addresses several issues associated with traditional glass vials, including risks of breakage and challenges in storage, transportation, handling, and disposal.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages199
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$307.02 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$469.83 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate7.3%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Market Insights

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Type: Higher adoption of attenuated vaccines owing to their ability to stimulate strong immune responses
  • End User: Growing significance of Government vaccination programs, focusing on educating people about cholera prevention methods and the importance of vaccination

Market Drivers

  • Rising number of cholera cases across the globe
  • Supportive government promotional campaigns for cholera vaccination

Market Restraints

  • High cost of vaccine development coupled with issues of product shortages

Market Opportunities

  • Developments in recombinant DNA technology and cell-based production systems
  • Innovations in packaging and storage solutions for cholera vaccines

Market Challenges

  • Limited availability of skilled healthcare professionals worldwide

Industry Insights

  • Market Disruption Analysis
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Technology Analysis
  • Patent Analysis
  • Trade Analysis
  • Regulatory Framework Analysis

Key Company Profiles

  • Astellas Pharma Inc.
  • Beijing Minhai Biological Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Bharat Biotech Ltd.
  • Bio-Manguinhos
  • Biological E Ltd
  • BioVac by Ceva Sante Animale
  • Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc
  • Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd
  • Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
  • Merck & Co. Inc
  • Panacea Biotec Ltd
  • Sanofi S.A.
  • SK Inc.
  • Techinvention Lifecare Pvt. Ltd.
  • Valneva SE

Market Segmentation & Coverage

Type

  • Inactivated Vaccine
  • Live Attenuated Vaccine

Method of Administration

  • Injectable Vaccines
  • Oral Vaccines

End User

  • Government Vaccination Programs
  • Hospitals & Clinics

Age Group

  • Adults
  • Children

Region

Americas

  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • United States
  • California
  • Florida
  • Illinois
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • Texas

Asia-Pacific

  • Australia
  • China
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Japan
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Singapore
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan
  • Thailand
  • Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa

  • Denmark
  • Egypt
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Nigeria
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Qatar
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Turkey
  • United Arab Emirates
  • United Kingdom

