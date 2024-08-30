India Baby Product Market Share, Trends, Value, Analysis, Outlook, Forecasts, Growth, Companies 2024-2030:

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Baby Product Market 2024-2030: Share, Trends, Value, Analysis, Outlook, Forecast, Growth, Industry, Companies, Size & Revenue: Market Forecast by Product Types, Distribution Channel, Region and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India Baby Product Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2024-2030F.
The India baby product market is poised for substantial expansion in the forthcoming years, fueled by the nation's robust birth rate, which has spurred a heightened demand for baby-related goods. In 2019, India boasted a birth rate of 17.05 per thousand individuals, surpassing other populous nations like China and the USA. Additionally, with an annual birth rate of approximately 25 million over the past decade, India underscores a significant need for essentials such as diapers, baby food, apparel, footwear, and hygiene products, propelling considerable growth in the baby product market segment.
The anticipated growth in the middle-class segment, projected to reach 715 million individuals by 2031 from 432 million in 2019, is poised to significantly bolster household income and stimulate consumer spending throughout the forecast period. With increasing household income, parents are empowered to invest more in high-quality and innovative baby products, prioritizing safety, comfort, and well-being for their infants.
Furthermore, government initiatives such as the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme, launched in 2024 to provide skill development training to 20 million women in rural areas, coupled with the rising enrolment of women in STEM courses from 38.4% in 2014-15 to 42.6% in 2021-22, are expected to amplify women's participation in the workforce and drive demand for convenient and time-saving baby products such as baby food pouches and cereals. The convergence of favorable demographic trends, increasing disposable income, and greater female workforce participation are poised to fuel demand for baby apparel, skincare, hair care, and baby care products, thus propelling the Indian baby product market in the years ahead.
Market Segmentation by Product Types
During the forecasted period, baby food and beverages are expected to experience significant growth driven by increasing awareness among parents about the importance of nutrition during early childhood development. The packaged baby food and beverages often come with nutritional information and are formulated to meet specific nutritional needs, providing reassurance to parents about their baby's diet.
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
In 2023, offline markets dominated India baby products industry, offering a wide range of items in supermarkets and hypermarkets. These stores allowed for immediate availability and physical inspection of products like clothes, toys, and furniture to ensure quality and safety standards. Yet, online sales surged with the highest growth rate, led by e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart, fuelling further growth.
Market Segmentation by Region
By region, the northern region has captured a significant portion and is projected to grow at the fastest rate compared to other regions. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the region's economic prosperity, population density, and rapid urbanization, which drive higher demand for baby products such as baby skin care, apparel, toys, food, and beverages in the foreseeable future.
Key Attractiveness of the Report
- 10 Years of Market Numbers
- Historical Data Starting from 2020 to 2023
- Base Year: 2023
- Forecast Data until 2030
- Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market
- Major Upcoming Developments and Projects
Key Highlights of the Report
- India Baby Product Market Overview
- India Baby Product Market Outlook
- India Baby Product Market Forecast
- Historical Data and Forecast of India Baby Product Market Revenues, for the Period 2020-2030F
- Historical Data and Forecast of India Baby Product Market Revenues, By Product Types, for the Period 2020-2030F
- Historical Data and Forecast of India Baby Product Market Revenues, By Distribution Channel, for the Period 2020-2030F
- Historical Data and Forecast of India Baby Product Market Revenues, By Region, for the Period 2020-2030F
- Industry Life Cycle
- India Baby Product Market - Porter's Five Forces
- Market Drivers and Restraint
- Market Trends
- Market Opportunity Assessment
- Company Revenue Ranking
- Market Competitive Benchmarking
- Company Profiles
- Market Scope and Segmentation
Company Profiles
- Johnson & Johnson Private Limited
- Himalaya Global Holdings Limited
- Dabur India Limited
- Hindustan Unilever Limited
- Lotus Herbals Private Limited
- Honasa Consumer Ltd
- Me N Moms Pvt. Ltd.
- Sebamed India
- Mother Sparsh Baby Care Private Limited
- Amishi Consumer Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Galderma India Private Limited
- Mothercare (India) Ltd.
- Blupin Technologies Pvt. Ltd
- Kimberly-Clark India Private Limited
- Procter & Gamble Hygiene And Health Care Limited
- Millennium Babycares Pvt. Ltd.
- Piramal Pharma Limited
- Pigeon India Private Limited
- Nestle India
- Abbott India Ltd.
- Nutricia International Private Limited
- Wholsum Foods Pvt. Ltd.
- Tata Consumer Soulfull Pvt. Ltd.
- Artsana India Private Limited
- J L Morison (India)
- Luvlap
- R For Rabbit Baby Products Pvt Ltd.
- Little Charlie Pvt Ltd
- Mattel Toys (India) Private Limited
- BrainBees Solutions Limited
By Product Types
- Baby Skin Care Product
- Baby Hair Care Product
- Baby Toiletries
- Baby Food & Beverages Product
- Baby Stroller
- Apparels, Toys & Accessories
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
By Region
- Western
- Southern
- Northern
- Eastern
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yx8xzm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.