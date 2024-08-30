India Baby Product Market Share, Trends, Value, Analysis, Outlook, Forecasts, Growth, Companies 2024-2030:

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Baby Product Market 2024-2030: Share, Trends, Value, Analysis, Outlook, Forecast, Growth, Industry, Companies, Size & Revenue: Market Forecast by Product Types, Distribution Channel, Region and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Baby Product Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2024-2030F.



The India baby product market is poised for substantial expansion in the forthcoming years, fueled by the nation's robust birth rate, which has spurred a heightened demand for baby-related goods. In 2019, India boasted a birth rate of 17.05 per thousand individuals, surpassing other populous nations like China and the USA. Additionally, with an annual birth rate of approximately 25 million over the past decade, India underscores a significant need for essentials such as diapers, baby food, apparel, footwear, and hygiene products, propelling considerable growth in the baby product market segment.



The anticipated growth in the middle-class segment, projected to reach 715 million individuals by 2031 from 432 million in 2019, is poised to significantly bolster household income and stimulate consumer spending throughout the forecast period. With increasing household income, parents are empowered to invest more in high-quality and innovative baby products, prioritizing safety, comfort, and well-being for their infants.



Furthermore, government initiatives such as the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme, launched in 2024 to provide skill development training to 20 million women in rural areas, coupled with the rising enrolment of women in STEM courses from 38.4% in 2014-15 to 42.6% in 2021-22, are expected to amplify women's participation in the workforce and drive demand for convenient and time-saving baby products such as baby food pouches and cereals. The convergence of favorable demographic trends, increasing disposable income, and greater female workforce participation are poised to fuel demand for baby apparel, skincare, hair care, and baby care products, thus propelling the Indian baby product market in the years ahead.



Market Segmentation by Product Types



During the forecasted period, baby food and beverages are expected to experience significant growth driven by increasing awareness among parents about the importance of nutrition during early childhood development. The packaged baby food and beverages often come with nutritional information and are formulated to meet specific nutritional needs, providing reassurance to parents about their baby's diet.



Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



In 2023, offline markets dominated India baby products industry, offering a wide range of items in supermarkets and hypermarkets. These stores allowed for immediate availability and physical inspection of products like clothes, toys, and furniture to ensure quality and safety standards. Yet, online sales surged with the highest growth rate, led by e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart, fuelling further growth.



Market Segmentation by Region



By region, the northern region has captured a significant portion and is projected to grow at the fastest rate compared to other regions. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the region's economic prosperity, population density, and rapid urbanization, which drive higher demand for baby products such as baby skin care, apparel, toys, food, and beverages in the foreseeable future.



Key Attractiveness of the Report

10 Years of Market Numbers

Historical Data Starting from 2020 to 2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Data until 2030

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects

Key Highlights of the Report

India Baby Product Market Overview

India Baby Product Market Outlook

India Baby Product Market Forecast

Historical Data and Forecast of India Baby Product Market Revenues, for the Period 2020-2030F

Historical Data and Forecast of India Baby Product Market Revenues, By Product Types, for the Period 2020-2030F

Historical Data and Forecast of India Baby Product Market Revenues, By Distribution Channel, for the Period 2020-2030F

Historical Data and Forecast of India Baby Product Market Revenues, By Region, for the Period 2020-2030F

Industry Life Cycle

India Baby Product Market - Porter's Five Forces

Market Drivers and Restraint

Market Trends

Market Opportunity Assessment

Company Revenue Ranking

Market Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Market Scope and Segmentation

Company Profiles

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Himalaya Global Holdings Limited

Dabur India Limited

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Lotus Herbals Private Limited

Honasa Consumer Ltd

Me N Moms Pvt. Ltd.

Sebamed India

Mother Sparsh Baby Care Private Limited

Amishi Consumer Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Galderma India Private Limited

Mothercare (India) Ltd.

Blupin Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Kimberly-Clark India Private Limited

Procter & Gamble Hygiene And Health Care Limited

Millennium Babycares Pvt. Ltd.

Piramal Pharma Limited

Pigeon India Private Limited

Nestle India

Abbott India Ltd.

Nutricia International Private Limited

Wholsum Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Tata Consumer Soulfull Pvt. Ltd.

Artsana India Private Limited

J L Morison (India)

Luvlap

R For Rabbit Baby Products Pvt Ltd.

Little Charlie Pvt Ltd

Mattel Toys (India) Private Limited

BrainBees Solutions Limited

By Product Types

Baby Skin Care Product

Baby Hair Care Product

Baby Toiletries

Baby Food & Beverages Product

Baby Stroller

Apparels, Toys & Accessories

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

Western

Southern

Northern

Eastern

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yx8xzm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.