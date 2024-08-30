Diabetic Food Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2024-2032 Featuring Nestle, Unilever, The Kellogg Co, Conagra Brands, Tyson Foods, The Hershey Co, Hain Celestial

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Food Market Report, Forecast by Products, Distribution Channel, Countries and Company Analysis, 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Diabetic Food Market was valued at US$ 13.80 Billion in 2023 and will grow to US$ 23.33 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.01% from 2024 to 2032

The rising incidence of diabetes, consumers' increased knowledge of nutrition and health, new developments in food technologies, government initiatives and regulations, and consumers' shifting lifestyle habits are all contributing to the market's explosive growth.







Recent years have seen a rise in the illness known as diabetes, which hinders the body's capacity to digest glucose and results in a partial loss of energy production. Diabetic cuisine is composed of nutrient-dense foods with low calorie, sugar, and preservative content, which helps control blood sugar levels and manage diabetes.



The National Diabetes Statistics Report, released in January 2022 by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), estimates that 37.3 million Americans, or around 1 in 10, were diagnosed with diabetes in 2021. The growing frequency of diabetes and other health issues brought on by poor dietary and lifestyle choices are predicted to drive up demand for diabetic food.

Over the estimated ten years, it is expected that the simple availability of diabetic and diet food, along with a rise in product releases by leading industry participants, would significantly fuel market expansion. Furthermore, growing per capita income, especially in emerging countries, and public awareness of the health benefits of diabetic foods are expected to propel the market expansion for these foods.



Growth Factors in the Diabetic Food Industry

Diabetes is becoming more common



Diabetes is a chronic illness that can occasionally be fatal and for which there is no recognized treatment. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), about 400 million people worldwide have diabetes, and treating the condition accounts for almost 12% of global healthcare spending. This newly discovered global sickness affects millions of people. In addition, the IDF 2021 report indicated that 537 million individuals globally have diabetes; by 2030, that figure is predicted to increase to 643 million.



The market is growing because of the increasing prevalence of diabetes brought on by factors such the aging population, fast urbanization, and rising rates of obesity and physical inactivity. It has increased demand for low-sugar, low-carb, and low-glycemic index meals that are suitable for diabetics. Additionally, controlling blood glucose levels is a crucial part of diabetes therapy, and these foods aid in that regard.

In addition, the recent introduction of a range of goods, including as sugar-free candies, low-carb dinners, and beverages designed with diabetic patients' requirements in mind, is favorably influencing the market's expansion. The market is expanding due in part to the expanding consumer base for these products, which is driving businesses to concentrate on developing innovative foods for diabetics.



Technological developments in food recently



Technological developments in food processing and production are crucial to the expansion of the diabetic food sector. The development of diabetic-friendly food products that reduce or eliminate sugar and harmful fats without sacrificing flavor, texture, or nutritional value has been made possible by advancements in food technology. The creation of sugar alternatives like erythritol, xylitol, and stevia, which offer sweetness without the negative effects of elevated blood sugar levels, is one example of these developments.

Furthermore, the industry is growing because of recent developments in food processing technology that preserve food products' flavor and texture. Additionally, the application of nanotechnology in food packaging is growing in popularity since it helps diabetic food products last longer on the shelf and increase consumer accessibility and convenience.



Consumers' shifting living habits



Obesity and Type 2 diabetes are becoming more recurrent due to the continuous trend towards sedentary lifestyles, which are marked by increased consumption of high-calorie meals and decreasing physical activity. In 2020, 39 million children under five were overweight or obese, as reported by a World Health Organization research published in June 2021. Worldwide, one in five kids and teenagers suffer from obesity. The prevalence of obesity has sharply increased over the last few decades; this condition is often referred to be a global epidemic. This is particularly true in industrialized nations where anxiety, stress, smoking, and alcohol consumption are more common lifestyle-related diseases.



In addition, the increased demand for better food options - including those suitable for diabetics - is a result of the increased knowledge of these health hazards. In response to this trend, the diabetic food industry has expanded its product line to include a variety of easily consumable foods that meet the nutritional requirements of those with diabetes. These consist of ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and drinks that are quick to prepare, nutrient-dense, and low in sugar and carbs. The market is also being supported by the growing trend of personalized nutrition, in which people look for foods that address their unique health demands, such as managing their diabetes.



North America Diabetic Food Market



Due to the high rate of diabetes, as well as increased nutritional awareness and health consciousness, North America has the greatest market share. Furthermore, a well-established food sector in the region that adapts quickly to shifting dietary demands and preferences is helping consumers access a wider range of diabetic-friendly goods, which is supporting the market's growth. In addition, some of the biggest producers and brands of diabetic food are based in North America, which supports the expansion of the market. Additionally, the market is growing because of the government's backing of diabetes management programs, which frequently include dietary recommendations, and the existence of a robust healthcare infrastructure.



The American Diabetes Association reports that 1.4 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes each year, indicating that the target market is always growing. As per the International Food Information Council's 2022 Food and Health Survey, 52% of Americans actively reduce or eliminate sugar from their diet. This increased knowledge has resulted in a rise in the demand for low-sugar and low-carb products. The aging population also fuels market expansion since it enlarges the risk of type 2 diabetes. The US Census Bureau projects that by 2030, baby boomers who are 65 years of age or older will make up 21% of the population



Diabetic Food Market News

In February 2024, A new partnership has been announced by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) health network, an eastern Wisconsin health system with over 2,300 physicians, over 45 health centers, and 10 hospital locations, and Season Health, the leading food-as-medicine platform built to manage chronic conditions at scale. Throughout the six-month program, patients with diabetes will receive evidence-based support to help them lower their dangerous blood sugar levels.

In January 2024, A new service called 'Diabetic Corner' was introduced by Shwapno, one of the largest retail chains in Bangladesh, with the aim of providing consumers with additional facilities and increasing public awareness of diabetes.

