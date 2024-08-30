BioConnection appoints Dr. Gary M. Phillips as new Chairman of its Supervisory Board

OSS, The Netherlands – 30 August 2024, BioConnection , a leading Dutch contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) in the pharmaceutical industry, today announced the appointment of Dr. Gary M. Phillips as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Dr. Phillips will succeed Rob Prins in this role.



Dr. Gary M. Phillips brings over three decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries to BioConnection. Since May 2022, he has served as Chief Business Officer of Anaveon AG. He was President & CEO of OrphoMed from 2018 to 2022. His distinguished career includes significant leadership roles such as Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Head of Global Health & Healthcare Industries at the World Economic Forum, and President of Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals North America (now Indivior).

Dr. Phillips has also held key positions at Bausch & Lomb, Merck, Novartis, and Wyeth. He holds a B.A. in Biochemistry, summa cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania, an MBA from the Wharton School, and an M.D. with Alpha Omega Alpha distinction also from the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Phillips maintains an active medical license and served as a general medicine clinician and officer in the U.S. Navy. He is currently Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Nanobiotix SA as well as a board member of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Oryn Therapeutics and Rheon Medical SA.

Upon his appointment, Dr. Phillips commented, “I am honored to be appointed as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and look forward to working closely with the BioConnection team. My career has been dedicated to advancing healthcare and innovation, and I am excited to contribute to the company’s future success.”

BioConnection extends its sincere gratitude to Rob Prins for his leadership and contributions during his tenure and anticipates a successful transition under Dr. Phillips’ chairmanship.

About BioConnection

BioConnection is a leading Dutch contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) serving the pharmaceutical industry. We specialize in the production of injectable (bio) pharmaceutical products, catering to a global clientele from our FDA and EMA-certified facility in Oss, North Brabant. Our comprehensive range of services includes Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC), encompassing drug product manufacturing process development, Fill & Finish for liquid, and freeze-drying (lyophilization) presentations at both clinical and commercial scales in vials and syringes. Additionally, we offer specialized small-scale (hand fill) production for personalized medicines, ensuring adaptability and precision in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

