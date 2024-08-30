Global GLP-1 Analogues Market Report 2024-2032: Market Expansion Driven by Innovation and Efficacy in Diabetes and Obesity Treatment - Single Dose and Zepbound Drive Market Domination

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global GLP-1 Analogues Market by Product (Ozempic, Rybelsus, Saxenda, Wegovy, Mounjaro, Zepbound, Victoza, Trulicity), Format (Single dose, Multi-dose, Tablets), ROA (Subcutaneous, Oral), Indication (Diabetes, Obesity) - Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global GLP-1 Analogues market is experiencing unprecedented growth, fueled by the rising prevalence of type 2 diabetes and obesity worldwide. Forecast to reach a staggering USD 471.1 billion by 2032, from its valuation of USD 47.4 billion in 2024, the market anticipates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.2% during the predicted period. This rapid expansion is attributed to the high efficacy of GLP-1 analogues in the management of chronic conditions and the surge of innovative, convenient administration forms such as oral dosages and autoinjectors.







The segmental analysis of the GLP-1 Analogues market showcases the single-dose format as holding the majority share due to its user-friendly nature, significant reduction in injection frequency, and rise in the deployment of single-dose autoinjectors. Zepbound (tirzepatide), a prominent product in the GLP-1 Analogues market, is expected to grow rapidly, propelled by substantial revenue since its launch and an increased adoption rate in obesity management.



Geographical Outlook: North America at the Forefront



North America continues to lead the GLP-1 Analogues market, a dominance supported by robust investment in biomedical research and the swift uptake of new technologies. The strong presence of key industry players in this region further solidifies its status as the market leader. Conversely, Europe positions itself as the second-largest market, with significant contributions from academic institutions and deepening focus on research and development within the pharmaceutical sector.



Global Growth Prospects



The comprehensive report on the GLP-1 Analogues market encapsulates an in-depth analysis of future growth prospects across varied segments and geographies. Stakeholders will find the report pivotal in understanding the competitive landscape and in deriving actionable insights to consolidate their market positioning. The study examines the key drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges shaping market growth, alongside a detailed evaluation of the product innovation landscape. Market development strategies, diversification trends, and competitive assessments provide stakeholders with a balanced overview of the evolving GLP-1 Analogues marketplace.



The global GLP-1 Analogues market's trajectory points towards an era of advanced therapeutics for diabetes and obesity, with innovation and patient-oriented solutions at its core. As the market continues to evolve, stakeholders are presented with ample opportunities to shape the future of healthcare in chronic disease management.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 316 Forecast Period 2024 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $47.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $471.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.2% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

Novo Nordisk A/S

Eli Lilly and Company

Sanofi

Astrazeneca

Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Innovent

Paige Biopharmaceutical (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

Sciwind Biosciences Co. Ltd.

Zealand Pharma A/S

Beijing Dongfang Baitai Biotechnology Co. Ltd (Eastern Biotech)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Vtv Therapeutics

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Altimmune

Scohia Pharma, Inc.

Structure Therapeutics

Neurobo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

I2O Therapeutics, Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Hanmi Pharm Co. Ltd.

Viking Therapeutics

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/35k42y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment