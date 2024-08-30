Aktia Bank Plc

30 August 2024 at 12.00 noon

Change in Aktia’s Executive Committee: Karri Varis appointed interim Chief Financial Officer at Aktia

Karri Varis, D.Sc. (Tech.), has been appointed Aktia’s interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of 1 September 2024. In this capacity Varis reports to Aktia’s CEO and will be a member of the Group’s Executive Committee. Varis has been employed by Aktia since 2019 and is currently Director of Asset and Liability Management at Aktia.

As previously announced, Aktia's current CFO Outi Henriksson will step down from her position at Aktia at the end of August. The recruitment process for a CFO continues.

“I am pleased that Karri Varis assumes the role of interim CFO and I welcome him to our Executive Committee. Karri's experience and analytical approach provide an excellent basis for this role, also considering our ongoing strategy update,” says Aleksi Lehtonen, CEO of Aktia.

The appointment is conditional on the Financial Supervisory Authority not having any objections to the appointment.

