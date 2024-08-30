Banking and Financial Services Trends Opportunity Report 2024: Focus on FMCG, ICT, Supply Chain and Logistics, Mobility, Healthcare, and Security

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profile Banking and Financial Services (2nd Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This trend opportunity profile covers the global aspects of banking and financial services (BFS) and features the upcoming trends that cater to it. The study describes the opportunities for several sectors, such as FMCG, ICT, supply chain and logistics, mobility, healthcare, and security.



The profiles cover specific opportunities emerging from future trend evolutions designed to help clients discover and prioritize the most consequential medium- to long-term trends that are constantly transforming the business growth environment. This set of transformative trends helps speed up the development of digital banking by deploying a blockchain ecosystem for peer-to-peer transactions and smart contracts, AI-enabled asset management, and technologies for identity verification. Innovative business models, such as compliance services and open banking, are being adopted as the future of banking services.



This guides organizations to incorporate these trends by representing exemplary use cases and suggests opportunities from upcoming business models that will enable growth.



Key Topics Covered:

Decentralized Finance (DEFI)

Smart Contracts

AI-Enhanced Wealth Management

Behavioral Biometrics for Fraud Prevention in Financial Services

Open Banking

Regulatory and Compliance-as-a-Service

Scoring Parameters - Disruption Index

Scoring Parameters - Growth Index

Growth Opportunity: Multi-factor Authentication (MFA)

