IoT Start-up Tracker in Automotive Digital Services

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Start-up Tracker: Automotive Digital Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The revenue of automotive original equipment manufacturers still relies mainly on selling vehicles, and additional drive-centric business models must not affect its core competency. The publisher's start-up tracker helps ecosystem participants identify solution providers with offerings that address industry challenges.



The start-up tracker provides a rich database of start-up and niche players that can transform processes in automotive services and add value to the end user. These companies were selected based on the the publisher's Best Practices database, in addition to secondary research on worldwide automotive ecosystem mappings and rankings, such as the automotive services tech market map from CB Insights and Tracxn and other regional automotive services tech mapping and rankings.



We made a list of start-ups focused on Internet of Things (IoT) automotive services by region, including different segments: connected automotive supply chain, smart automotive manufacturing, connected cars, digital automotive retailing & vehicle relationship management, and mobility as a service.



The publisher conducted detailed primary interviews with start-ups that stand out in different regions to generate a competitive profile and understand relevant developments, strategies, and value propositions. Each shortlisted company has been screened and analyzed by the analyst, with an overall score established for each start-up based on the criteria described in this study.



KEY FEATURES



The IoT space is still in flux and significantly overlaps with other industries, such as automotive, energy, and transportation. To accurately observe and measure IoT-related economic activity, the publisher uses certain criteria to determine if a product, application, or service is to be considered part of the IoT industry. Specifically, a product, application, or service must be part of a larger solution and feature the following to be considered a component of the IoT:

Objects that are virtualized and imbued with data measurement capabilities

The ability to grant identities to physical and virtual objects

Interconnections between the objects in the solution for monitoring and interaction purposes

The ability to generate real-time insights from data and incorporate them into existing business processes

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Connected Vehicles to Offer FoD Functions

Growth Opportunity 2: Autonomous Vehicles to Secure Traffic and Driver Health

Growth Opportunity 3: Vehicle Maintenance Systems to Predict Potential Failures

Growth Opportunity 4: Telematics to Improve Navigation and ADAS

Company Profiles

Sibros: Company Profile

Sibros: Analyst Viewpoint

Able-On: Company Profile

Able-On: Analyst Viewpoint

Motive: Company Profile

Motive: Analyst Viewpoint

Lizmotors Mobility: Company Profile

Lizmotors Mobility: Analyst Viewpoint

Sentiance: Company Profile

Sentiance: Analyst Viewpoint

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Digital Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Scope of Analysis

Definition of IoT

Scope of the Study

Research Process and Methodology

IoT in Automotive Services: Key Topics Covered in This Study

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Challenges of the Automotive Services Market

Key Unmet Needs of the Automotive Services Market

Key Challenges of the Automotive Digital Services Market

Ecosystem of the Automotive Digital Services Market

Key Segments of the Automotive Digital Services Market

Key Trends of Connected Cars

Connected Car Services Offerings on the Rise

Future Connected Cars Services

Key Technologies of Connected Cars

Connectivity Models of Connected Cars

Key Applications of the Internet of Car (IoC)

Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the Automotive Digital Services Market

Critical Success Factors for Growth

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors (Start-ups) in the Automotive Digital Services Market

Scoring Methodology for Competitive Profiles

Innovation Target for Competitive Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qhjh7e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.