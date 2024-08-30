Digital Pathology Systems Strategic Research Report 2024-2030: US and Europe Maintain Dominance, Emerging Markets to Experience Strong Growth

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Pathology Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Digital Pathology Systems is estimated at US$930.5 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the digital pathology market is driven by several factors, including technological innovations, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and the growing need for more efficient diagnostic techniques. As health systems around the world continue to face pressures from rising chronic disease rates, the demand for faster, more accurate diagnostic methods becomes more critical. Digital pathology systems offer the capability to meet these demands by enhancing the speed and accuracy of pathology services. Additionally, the integration of AI and machine learning technologies plays a significant role in advancing these systems, making them more capable and efficient, which in turn fuels their adoption.



Changes in healthcare regulations that support the use of digital systems in clinical diagnostics also contribute to market growth. Furthermore, the cultural shift towards precision medicine and personalized treatment plans increases reliance on advanced diagnostic methods, including digital pathology, to obtain detailed insights into individual disease states and treatment responses. These technological, demographic, and regulatory factors collectively drive the expansion of the digital pathology market, ensuring its significant role in the future of healthcare diagnostics.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Digital Pathology Device segment, which is expected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 12.8%. The Digital Pathology Software segment is also set to grow at 13.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $412.2 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.9% CAGR to reach $177.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Danaher Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Barco NV, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 620 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $930.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2200 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Digital Pathology Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Digital Pathology: An Introduction

Key Digital Pathology Tools

Market Outlook

US and Europe Maintain Dominance

Emerging Markets to Experience Strong Growth

Scanners Lead Digital Pathology Market

Software Segment Post Strong Growth

Disease Diagnosis: Major Application of Digital Pathology Systems

Telepathology Experiences Strong Growth

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: Important End Use Markets for Digital Pathology

Major Issues Hampering Adoption of Digital Pathology Systems

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Advancements Drive Adoption of Digital Pathology Systems

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Steps in to Widen the Scope & Span of Digital Pathology

Advantages of AI-Powered Digital Pathology

Digital Pathology Benefits Drug Discovery Process

Need for Early Diagnosis Puts Focus on Digital Pathology

Digital Pathology Systems See Fast Paced Adoption in Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases

Digital Pathology Emerges as a Tool to Reduce Cases of Cancer Misdiagnoses

Scarcity of Pathologists & Excess Workload on Pathology Labs Drives Demand for Digital Systems

Clinical Research Continues to be Core Vertical for Digital Pathology

Digital Imaging and Robotic Light Microscopy Boost Growth

Computational Pathology for Leading-Edge Image Analytics

Cloud Platform Gains Momentum

Telepathology Expected to Pave Way for Pathology Outsourcing to Developing Nations

Rise in Significance of Personalized Medicine Bodes Well for Digital Pathology

Increased Focus on Companion Diagnostics to Benefit Market Growth

Improving Healthcare & Research Expenditure to Support Growth

Aging Population: A Key Opportunity Indicator

Challenges Facing Digital Pathology Systems Market

High Costs

Workflow Integration with Other Related Functions

Other Issues

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 74 Featured)

Danaher Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Barco NV

Nikon Corporation

Nikon Instruments, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

A. Menarini Diagnostics Srl

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

MD Biosciences, Inc.

Euromex Microscopen BV

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corporation

Indica Labs, Inc.

Inspirata, Inc.

Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.

Leica Mikrosysteme Vertrieb GmbH Mikroskopie und Histologie

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3pqjdf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment