CGT Research Outlook Technology Report 2024: Capacity and Capability Expansion for CDMOs, Technology Licensing Partnerships, Shift Towards CGT Development for Chronic Diseases

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CGT Research Outlook and Technology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers the developments and trends in the CGT landscape. A collaborative environment showing the high adoption of new technologies to improve CGTs will transform the end-to-end capabilities in CGT development and manufacturing.
The CGT landscape has evolved extensively over the past decade. More than 80 CGT products have been commercialized globally, with 34 FDA-approved cell and gene therapies in 2023 alone. The rise in product pipelines and clinical success rates has led to the growing demand for the development of new technology platforms, manufacturing capabilities, and expansion to new disease areas.
Over the past five years, the patent landscape, investment landscape, and clinical trial segment have had consistent growth and activity. All three segments contribute extensively to the growth of CGTs and showcase the promising potential of CGTs for the future. The CGT landscape has three main categories of therapies: cell therapies, gene therapies, and gene-modified cell therapies, with all three progressing well over the past years. Gene-modified cell therapies, such as CAR-T and CAR-NK, have a higher number of clinical programs in the pipeline and are expected to have a high clinical impact in the coming years.
CGT developers are exploring new disease areas, apart from hematological conditions and oncology, to include diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological conditions, which will boost the demand for CGTs.
Patent activity is high because of consistent developments in technology for vector design, cell line manufacturing, digitalization of CGT manufacturing capabilities, and AI integration across the end-to-end CGT development. Venture capital firms see huge potential in the CGT segment in the coming years and have been constant supporters in backing start-ups and mid-sized CGT developers to accelerate their pipelines. In the coming years, the number of CGTs receiving regulatory approvals is predicted to multiply by three fold, and policies will be put in place to increase patient accessibility.
Growth Opportunity Universe in CGT
- Capacity and Capability Expansion for CDMOs
- Technology Licensing Partnerships
- Shift Towards CGT Development for Chronic Diseases
Companies Featured
- Alexandria
- Arch Venture Partners
- GV
- OrbiMed
- RA Capital
- Samsara Biocapital
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cell and Gene Therapy Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
Growth Generator
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Macro to Micro Visioning and Implications
- Snapshot of CGT Development
- Global Growth of CGT Approvals
- CGT R&D Outlook
- Manufacturing Expansion: Catalysts for CGT Manufacturing
CGT Patent Analysis
- CGT - Overall Patent Trends
- IP Landscape Gene-modified Cell Therapies
- Top Patent Applicants in Gene-modified Cell Therapies
- IP Landscape - Gene Therapies
- Top Patent Applicants in Gene Therapies
- IP Landscape Stem Cell Therapies
- Top Patent Applicants in Stem Cell Therapies
- An Overview of the Patent Landscape in CGTs
CGT Investment Landscape
- Investment Trends in the CGT Landscape
- Investment Trends in the CGT Expansion of Manufacturing Units
- Investments in CGT Technology Platforms
- Continued Investments to Accelerate Clinical Trials
- Growing Mergers and Acquisitions
- Early-stage CGT Investment Trends by Venture Capitalists
- GV, United States
- SAMSARA BIOCAPITAL, United States
- ARCH VENTURE PARTNERS, United States
- OrbiMed, United States
- ALEXANDRIA, United States
- RA CAPITAL, United States
CGT Publication Trend
- Publication Trends in CGT
R&D Outlook across the Value Chain
- Recent Initiatives and Research Accelerators Driving Innovations
- Global Trends in CGT R&D
- Emerging Technology Areas in CGT Development
- Choice of Vector Depends on Indication and Transgene Expression
- Engineering Viral Vectors to Improve Safety and Functionality
- Innovations in Vector Engineering
- Growing Shift from Autologous to Allogeneic Cell Therapies
- Emerging Technology Trends for CGT Manufacturing
- Shift toward Factory of the Future for CGT Manufacturing
- Notable Recent Collaborations between CGT Platforms and Biopharma Companies to Accelerate CGT Development
CGT Clinical Trial Landscape
- Clinical Pipeline Development of Gene Therapies
- Clinical Development of Gene-modified Cell Therapies
- Clinical Pipeline Development of Stem Cell Therapies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xf3g2n
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.