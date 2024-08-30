Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America Two-wheeler Connectivity Report 2024: Multiple Applications and Electrification Policies Will Create Opportunities for Revenue-driven Business Models

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Connectivity Technology in the Two-wheeler Market, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis of two-wheeler (2W) connectivity provides insights into the technological development and innovations that will transform the 2W industry. It outlines future growth opportunities in major connected technology areas, such as connected services, advanced rider assistance systems, shared mobility services, and electric 2W (E2W) strategies. The publisher has elaborated forecast scenarios based on several factors that are likely to accelerate the adoption of 2W connectivity technology. The geographic coverage includes leading 2W markets in Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America.
Two-wheeler connectivity technologies allow a vehicle to communicate with other devices using embedded, tethered, and Bluetooth communication technologies. Tethered connectivity technology relies on the rider's smartphone to enable the 2W's connectivity features, for which the smartphone's Bluetooth or WiFi connection pairs the smartphone application with the 2W dashboard.
The system is relatively inexpensive but offers limited functionality. In contrast, embedded connectivity technology relies on the 2W's telematics control unit (TCU) to enable 2W's connectivity features 24/7. A TCU's embedded subscriber identity module (eSIM) establishes a cellular connection, offering seamless and independent connectivity functions. This technology enables many connectivity functions.
The penetration rate of connected E2Ws and internal combustion engine (ICE) 2Ws will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39% and 43.3%, respectively, between 2023 and 2028. By 2028, connectivity technology's penetration rate will reach 80% in E2Ws and 60% in ICE 2Ws. While tethered connectivity technology is predominant in ICE 2Ws, software-centric E2W platforms feature embedded connectivity technology.
Regarding the industry's structure, start-ups dominate the 2W market, and the entry of traditional OEMs in the next 2 to 3 years will accelerate E2W markets and drive connectivity technology adoption. Embedded connectivity, V2X, and IoT are important areas that will undergo rapid advancements in 2Ws in the next 3 to 5 years.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growing Demand for Electric Two-wheelers
- Ride-sharing and Last-mile Delivery Services
- Enhanced Rider Safety and Security Systems
Competitive Landscape
- Ather Energy
- BMW Motorrad
- Harley-Davidson
- Honda
- LiveWire
- Niu Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in Connectivity Technology in Two-wheelers
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Connectivity Technology in the Two-wheeler Industry
Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation by 2W Type
- Segmentation by 2W Connectivity Technology
- Key OEM Competitors by Region
- Segmentation by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors by Major Components
Growth Environment
- Connected Technology in 2Ws - Key Findings
- Tethered and Embedded Connectivity
- Select Players in the Connected Two-wheelers Ecosystem
- Connectivity Type Adoption by Select OEMs - Overview
- Cybersecurity in 2Ws
- Evolution of 2W Connectivity
- Tethered and Embedded Connectivity in 2Ws
- Distribution Channels
Growth Generator
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Connected Technology Adoption in ICE 2Ws - Global
- Connected Technology Adoption in ICE 2Ws - Asia
- Connected Technology Adoption in ICE 2Ws - Europe
- Connected Technology Adoption in ICE 2Ws - North America
- Connected Technology Adoption in ICE 2Ws - Latin America
- Connected Technology Adoption in E2Ws - Global
- Connected Technology Adoption in E2Ws - Asia
- Connected Technology Adoption in E2Ws - Europe
- Connected Technology Adoption in E2Ws - North America
- Connected Technology Adoption in E2Ws - Latin America
- Forecast Analysis
Ecosystem
- Connected 2W Ecosystem
- Key OEM and Supplier Partnerships
- Connected 2W Technology Landscape
- Competitive Environment
- Connected Motorcycle Consortium (CMC)
- C-ITS Roadmap
- 2W HMI Characteristics
- Connected 2W Value Chain
- Top 10 Connectivity Features in E2Ws
- Top 10 Connectivity Features in ICE 2Ws
- Key Trends Defining the Future of Connected 2Ws
- 2W Connectivity Hardware Roadmap
- ICE 2W OEM Smartphone App Landscape
- E2W OEM Smartphone App Landscape
- Connectivity Transformations in Motorcycles 2022-Q12024
- Connected Motorcycles - Market Development
Connectivity Technology Trends
- Key Trends in the Global 2W Industry
- Top Trends Driving 2W Connectivity
- Electrification
- Smartphone App Integration
- Data Analytics
- OTA Updates
- Cybersecurity
- V2X
- AI-powered Assistants
- Cloud Connectivity
- IoT Integration
- Consortiums
Key OEM Profiles
- Honda - OEM Feature Strategy
- Honda - Roadmap
- BMW Motorrad - OEM Feature Strategy
- BMW Motorrad - Roadmap
- Harley-Davidson - OEM Feature Strategy
- Harley-Davidson - Roadmap
- LiveWire - OEM Feature Strategy
- LiveWire - Roadmap
- Ather Energy - OEM Feature Strategy
- Ather Energy - Roadmap
- Niu Technologies - OEM Feature Strategy
- Niu Technologies - Roadmap
