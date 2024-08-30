Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America Two-wheeler Connectivity Report 2024: Multiple Applications and Electrification Policies Will Create Opportunities for Revenue-driven Business Models

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Connectivity Technology in the Two-wheeler Market, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This analysis of two-wheeler (2W) connectivity provides insights into the technological development and innovations that will transform the 2W industry. It outlines future growth opportunities in major connected technology areas, such as connected services, advanced rider assistance systems, shared mobility services, and electric 2W (E2W) strategies. The publisher has elaborated forecast scenarios based on several factors that are likely to accelerate the adoption of 2W connectivity technology. The geographic coverage includes leading 2W markets in Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America.



Two-wheeler connectivity technologies allow a vehicle to communicate with other devices using embedded, tethered, and Bluetooth communication technologies. Tethered connectivity technology relies on the rider's smartphone to enable the 2W's connectivity features, for which the smartphone's Bluetooth or WiFi connection pairs the smartphone application with the 2W dashboard.

The system is relatively inexpensive but offers limited functionality. In contrast, embedded connectivity technology relies on the 2W's telematics control unit (TCU) to enable 2W's connectivity features 24/7. A TCU's embedded subscriber identity module (eSIM) establishes a cellular connection, offering seamless and independent connectivity functions. This technology enables many connectivity functions.



The penetration rate of connected E2Ws and internal combustion engine (ICE) 2Ws will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39% and 43.3%, respectively, between 2023 and 2028. By 2028, connectivity technology's penetration rate will reach 80% in E2Ws and 60% in ICE 2Ws. While tethered connectivity technology is predominant in ICE 2Ws, software-centric E2W platforms feature embedded connectivity technology.

Regarding the industry's structure, start-ups dominate the 2W market, and the entry of traditional OEMs in the next 2 to 3 years will accelerate E2W markets and drive connectivity technology adoption. Embedded connectivity, V2X, and IoT are important areas that will undergo rapid advancements in 2Ws in the next 3 to 5 years.

