Insurance Analytics Market Report 2024-2030 - Why Insurers are Rushing to Embrace Analytics: Boost Underwriting, Fight Fraud, and Meet Growing Customer Demands

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insurance Analytics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Insurance Analytics was estimated at US$12.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$33.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Applied Systems Inc., Birst, Inc., BOARD International, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.





The growth in the insurance analytics market is driven by several key factors that are directly related to technological advancements, evolving customer expectations, and industry-specific challenges. One of the primary drivers is the increasing availability and accessibility of big data, which provides insurers with the raw material needed to generate actionable insights.

Another significant factor is the rising adoption of AI and machine learning technologies, which are enhancing the capabilities of analytics platforms and enabling more accurate predictions and decision-making. The shift towards personalized insurance products and services, driven by changing customer expectations, is also fueling the demand for analytics solutions that can support this level of customization. Additionally, the growing focus on fraud detection and prevention is driving insurers to invest in advanced analytics tools that can help them identify and mitigate fraudulent activities more effectively.

Finally, the increasing complexity of regulatory environments is pushing insurers to adopt analytics solutions that can help them ensure compliance and avoid costly penalties. As the insurance industry continues to evolve in response to these and other factors, the demand for insurance analytics is expected to grow, driving further innovation and adoption in the market.

How are Technological Advancements Shaping the Insurance Analytics Market?



The insurance analytics market is being significantly shaped by technological advancements, particularly in the areas of big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML). These technologies enable insurers to process and analyze massive datasets in real-time, uncovering patterns and trends that were previously inaccessible. AI and ML, in particular, are being used to enhance predictive analytics, allowing insurers to better anticipate risks and optimize their pricing strategies accordingly.

The integration of advanced data visualization tools is also helping companies to communicate complex insights more effectively, leading to better-informed decision-making at all levels of the organization. Moreover, the rise of cloud computing has made it easier and more cost-effective for insurers to store and analyze large volumes of data, facilitating the adoption of analytics across the industry. These technological advancements are not only driving the growth of insurance analytics but also transforming the way insurance companies operate and compete.



Why is the Demand for Insurance Analytics Increasing Among Insurers?



The demand for insurance analytics is growing rapidly among insurers due to the increasing need for data-driven decision-making in a highly competitive market. Insurers are under constant pressure to improve their underwriting accuracy, enhance customer engagement, and reduce fraud, all of which can be significantly improved through the use of advanced analytics. In the realm of underwriting, analytics allows for more precise risk assessment, enabling insurers to offer more competitive and personalized pricing to customers. In claims management, analytics helps to streamline processes, reduce processing times, and identify fraudulent claims more effectively.

Additionally, as customer expectations continue to evolve, insurers are using analytics to develop more personalized products and services, thereby improving customer satisfaction and loyalty. The growing complexity of regulatory requirements is also driving insurers to adopt analytics solutions that can help them navigate and comply with these regulations more efficiently. These factors, combined with the overall trend towards digital transformation, are contributing to the increasing demand for insurance analytics across the industry.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Risk Management Application segment, which is expected to reach US$13.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.8%. The Claims Management Application segment is also set to grow at 15.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $3.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.7% CAGR to reach $5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Insurance Analytics Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Insurance Analytics Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Insurance Analytics Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Select Competitors (Total 18 Featured):

Applied Systems Inc.

Birst, Inc.

BOARD International

Bridgei2i Analytics Solutions

Guidewire Software, Inc.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

IBM Corporation

LexisNexis Group Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy, Inc.

OpenText Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Palantir Technologies

Pegasystems, Inc.

Prads Inc.

Qlik Technologies, Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc.

TIBCO Software, Inc.

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Vertafore, Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 161 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Increasing Demand for Digitalization, Advanced Analytics, Automation and AI in Insurance Sector Drives Growth for Insurance Analytics Market

On-Demand Insurance Goes Mainstream

Competition

Leading Insurance Software Vendors in the Global Insurance Analytics Market

Global Insurance Market for the Year 2019: Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Vendors

Insurance Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Adoption of Data-Driven Decision Making Spurs Growth in Insurance Analytics Market

The Shift Towards Personalized Insurance Products Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Analytics Solutions

Increasing Regulatory Requirements for Data Transparency and Reporting Drives Demand for Insurance Analytics

How Big Data and Advanced Analytics Strengthen Business Case for Adoption in the Insurance Industry

Growth in Fraud Detection and Prevention Initiatives Propels Demand for Advanced Analytics Tools

The Expansion of Digital Insurance Platforms Throws the Spotlight on Real-Time Analytics Capabilities

Technological Innovations in AI and Machine Learning Accelerate the Evolution of Predictive Analytics in Insurance

The Push for Enhanced Customer Experience Drives Adoption of Analytics in Claims Management

Increasing Complexity in Risk Assessment Expands Opportunities for Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics

Integration of IoT in Insurance Expands the Use of Analytics for Real-Time Risk Monitoring

Rising Importance of Cybersecurity in Insurance Accelerates Demand for Analytics in Risk Management

The Growing Use of Telematics and Usage-Based Insurance Spurs Demand for Data Analytics Solutions

The Trend Towards Automation in Underwriting Processes Expands the Role of Predictive Analytics

Advancements in Cloud Computing Propel the Adoption of Scalable Analytics Solutions in the Insurance Sector

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49wynw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment