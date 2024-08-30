Pecans: Surprisingly Snackable for the Whole Family

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Move over, potato chips and pretzels! The American Pecan Promotion Board (APPB) is launching a new campaign to remind Americans that pecans are more than just a delicious addition to holiday pies. They're spreading the word that pecans are a healthy and convenient snack option for busy lifestyles.



The "Surprisingly Snackable Pecans" campaign highlights several ways to incorporate pecans into your daily snack routine:

Straight from the bag: A handful of pecans (around 19 halves) offers a satisfying and nutritious snack.

A handful of pecans (around 19 halves) offers a satisfying and nutritious snack. DIY Snack Packs: Pre-portion pecans into small bags for easy grab-and-go convenience. Perfect for lunchboxes, after-school activities, or a quick pick-me-up.

Pre-portion pecans into small bags for easy grab-and-go convenience. Perfect for lunchboxes, after-school activities, or a quick pick-me-up. Trail Mix and Granola Powerhouse: Add pecans to your favorite trail mix or granola recipe for a delightful crunch and a boost of flavor and nutrients.

Add pecans to your favorite trail mix or granola recipe for a delightful crunch and a boost of flavor and nutrients. Salad Toppers: Add toasted pecans to fresh greens to liven up your favorite salads with extra crunch and savory flavor.

Beyond the Delicious

Pecans aren't just a tasty treat; they're also a nutritional powerhouse. A single serving provides a good source of fiber, thiamin, zinc, and an excellent source of copper and manganese, essential for metabolism and bone health. Additionally, pecans are low in carbs, rich in heart-healthy unsaturated fats, and contain the highest level of gamma-tocopherols (a form of vitamin E) compared to other nuts.

Easy to Find

Pecans can be easily found at most grocery stores and online retailers like Instacart. Stock up today, and if you'd like to learn more ways to incorporate pecans into your recipes, visit EatPecans.com.

