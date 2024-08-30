Amicus Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2024

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that management will participate in upcoming presentations at the following investor conferences in September.



Morgan Stanley 22 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2024 in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 1:55 p.m. ET

A live audio webcast of each presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow on X and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Investors:

Amicus Therapeutics

Andrew Faughnan

Vice President, Investor Relations

afaughnan@amicusrx.com

(609) 662-3809

Media:

Amicus Therapeutics

Diana Moore

Head of Global Corporate Affairs and Communications

dmoore@amicusrx.com

(609) 662-5079

FOLD–G