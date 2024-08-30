Multi-Tenant Data Centers (MTDCs) Market Forecast and Competitive Landscape Analysis, 2024-2032 - Discover Leading Opportunities in Retail & Wholesale Colocation for Public & Private Cloud Applications

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multi-Tenant Data Center Market Report by Solution Type, Application, Organization Size, End Use Industry, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global multi-tenant data center market reached US$ 36.4 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 64.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.49% during 2023-2032. MTDCs are finding extensive applications across various industries, including information technology (IT), telecommunication, defense, manufacturing and retail.





Significant growth in the IT industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, rising internet penetration into daily activities and the growing adoption of the software-defined data center (SDDCs) are also driving the market growth. MTDCs aid in overcoming the limitations of physical and organizational boundaries between the service providers and multiple enterprises. They are also used in healthcare centers to manage patients' records and health monitoring and laboratory systems.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of green data centers, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Consumers are increasingly becoming conscious regarding the levels of carbon emissions into the environment and are widely adopting multi-tenant green data center facilities.

Other factors, including increasing upgradation of existing data center facilities, along with significant improvements in the telecommunication infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global multi-tenant data center market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on solution type, application, organization size, end use industry, and region.



Breakup by Solution Type:

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Breakup by Application:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market, with some of the key players being:

AT&T Inc.

CentriLogic Inc.

CenturyLink Inc.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group)

Global Switch Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

IBM

Internap Corporation

NTT Communications Corporation (Nippon Telegraph Telephone Corporation)

Rackspace Technology Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $36.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $64.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

