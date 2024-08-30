Share buy-back programme at SP Group A/S

On 26 August 2024 SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2024 of 23 August 2024.

According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 26 August 2024 until 10 April 2025 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 40.0 million.

The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 about Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies’ board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.

