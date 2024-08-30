1-Hexene Market to Surge at 5% CAGR by 2034 Amid Rising Demand for Specialty Chemicals and High Commercial Value in Polymer Industry | FMI Study

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the worldwide 1-hexene market is expected to reach USD 127.8 million in 2024 and USD 208.4 million by 2034. The market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2034.



The 1-hexene market is a key segment of the global petrochemical industry, playing a vital role in producing polyethylene, a ubiquitous plastic essential to various industries worldwide. 1-hexene, a linear alpha-olefin, is primarily used in the production of HDPE and LLDPE, widely used in packaging, construction, automotive components, and household products.

Demand for 1-hexene is closely tied to the growth of the polyethylene market, driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization trends, and economic development. With the global population expected to surpass 9 billion by 2050, the need for durable, lightweight plastics like polyethylene continues to rise, directly resulting in increased consumption of 1-Hexene.

Technological advancements have allowed for more efficient and cost-effective production, while catalyst technologies have improved, allowing for higher yields and better product purity. Geographically, Asia-Pacific, driven by China and India's industrial sectors, is a key consumption center for polyethylene and its derivatives due to robust demand.

Growing Demand and Technological Innovations Drive 1-Hexene Market

The global demand for polyethylene is on the rise, fueled by population growth, urbanization, and economic expansion. As a key component in polyethylene production, 1-hexene plays a crucial role across various industries, including packaging, automotive, construction, and consumer goods. High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), known for its strength, durability, and chemical resistance, dominates applications such as pipes, bottles, and packaging. The increased need for polyethylene in these sectors is driving up the demand for 1-hexene, positioning it as a vital chemical in the industry.

Advancements in catalyst technologies and production methods have revolutionized the production of 1-hexene, leading to improved yields, higher purity, and reduced costs. These innovations are enhancing profitability and aligning with the growing emphasis on sustainable practices driven by environmental regulations and consumer preferences. Companies are also pursuing vertical integration and strategic alliances to optimize their supply chains, bolster market positions, and achieve cost efficiencies. However, the market faces challenges due to the volatility of feedstock prices, which can impact production costs and profit margins, alongside increased regulatory pressures that necessitate cleaner production technologies.

Key Takeaways from the 1-Hexene Market Report:

The 1-hexene market is expected to reach a value of USD 208.4 million by 2034.

by 2034. The market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 5% through 2034.

through 2034. China's 1-hexene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2034.

by 2034. Spain is projected to surge at 3.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Based on end-use, the chemical industry segment is expected to hold a market share of 26.6% in 2024.





"The 1-hexene sector's dynamics are influenced by geopolitical factors and trade policies, such as tariffs and trade agreements, which are set to impact supply chains, market access, production decisions, and pricing strategies for manufacturers. This market is vital for meeting the increasing demand for polyethylene-based products globally," Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Discover Detailed Findings in the Complete Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/1-hexene-market

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the 1-hexene market are strengthening positions through contracts, expansions, and investments in research and development. They are also signing long-term contracts with raw material suppliers to overcome price limitations.

Market participants are undertaking strategic activities such as new product launches, contractual agreements, mergers and acquisitions, higher investments, and collaborations with other organizations. To survive in a competitive and rising market, the 1-hexene industry offers cost-effective items.

Manufacturing locally to minimize operational costs is a key business tactic used by manufacturers. The competitive rivalry among companies is high due to the presence of several global and regional players.

Industry Updates-

In 2023, Phillips 66 merged with Phillips 66 Partners, acquiring all limited partnership shares in PSXP not previously owned by the company.

Phillips 66 merged with Phillips 66 Partners, acquiring all limited partnership shares in PSXP not previously owned by the company. In 2023, S&B Engineers and Constructors was awarded a contract by Chevron Phillips Chemical L.P. to design and construct its second United States world-scale unit for on-purpose 1-hexene production.





Leading 1-Hexene Brands

Sasol

The Linde Group

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

SABIC

The Dow Chemical Company

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Qatar Chemical Company Ltd

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd

INEOS Group Limited





Key Segments of Market Report

By Application:

Based on application, the industry has been categorized into polyethylene production, heptanol production, flavors, perfumes, dyes, and resins.

By End-user:

As per end-users, the sector is split into paper, chemical, automotive, packaging, and cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa.

Old Source: https://www.accesswire.com/727391/global-1-hexene-market-is-estimated-to-reach-us-1179-mn-in-2022-and-likely-to-hit-worth-of-us-1682-mn-exhibiting-a-cagr-of-5-during-forecast-period-of-2022-32-future-market-insights-inc

Laut Future Market Insights (FMI) wird der weltweite 1-Hexen-Markt voraussichtlich im Jahr 2024 127,8 Millionen USD und bis 2034 208,4 Millionen USD erreichen. Der Markt soll von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5 % wachsen.

Der 1-Hexen-Markt ist ein Schlüsselsegment der globalen petrochemischen Industrie und spielt eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Herstellung von Polyethylen, einem allgegenwärtigen Kunststoff, der für verschiedene Industrien weltweit unverzichtbar ist. 1-Hexen, ein lineares Alpha-Olefin, wird hauptsächlich bei der Herstellung von HDPE und LLDPE verwendet, die häufig in Verpackungen, im Bauwesen, in Automobilkomponenten und Haushaltsprodukten verwendet werden.

Die Nachfrage nach 1-Hexen ist eng mit dem Wachstum des Polyethylen-Marktes verbunden und wird von Faktoren wie Bevölkerungswachstum, Urbanisierungstrends und wirtschaftlicher Entwicklung getrieben. Da die Weltbevölkerung bis 2050 voraussichtlich die 9-Milliarden-Marke überschreiten wird, steigt der Bedarf an langlebigen, leichten Kunststoffen wie Polyethylen weiter an, was unmittelbar zu einem erhöhten Verbrauch von 1-Hexen führt.

Technologische Fortschritte haben eine effizientere und kostengünstigere Produktion ermöglicht, während sich die Katalysatortechnologien verbessert haben, was höhere Erträge und eine bessere Produktreinheit ermöglicht. Geografisch gesehen ist der asiatisch-pazifische Raum, angetrieben von den Industriesektoren Chinas und Indiens, aufgrund der starken Nachfrage ein wichtiges Verbrauchszentrum für Polyethylen und seine Derivate.

Wachsende Nachfrage und technologische Innovationen treiben den 1-Hexen-Markt an

Die weltweite Nachfrage nach Polyethylen steigt, angetrieben durch Bevölkerungswachstum, Urbanisierung und wirtschaftliche Expansion. Als Schlüsselkomponente in der Polyethylenproduktion spielt 1-Hexen eine entscheidende Rolle in verschiedenen Branchen, darunter Verpackung, Automobil, Bau und Konsumgüter. Polyethylen hoher Dichte (HDPE), bekannt für seine Festigkeit, Haltbarkeit und chemische Beständigkeit, dominiert Anwendungen wie Rohre, Flaschen und Verpackungen. Der erhöhte Bedarf an Polyethylen in diesen Sektoren treibt die Nachfrage nach 1-Hexen in die Höhe und macht es zu einer wichtigen Chemikalie in der Branche.

Fortschritte bei Katalysatortechnologien und Produktionsmethoden haben die Produktion von 1-Hexen revolutioniert und zu verbesserten Erträgen, höherer Reinheit und geringeren Kosten geführt. Diese Innovationen steigern die Rentabilität und entsprechen der zunehmenden Betonung nachhaltiger Praktiken, die durch Umweltvorschriften und Verbraucherpräferenzen vorangetrieben wird. Unternehmen streben auch vertikale Integration und strategische Allianzen an, um ihre Lieferketten zu optimieren, ihre Marktpositionen zu stärken und Kosteneffizienz zu erzielen. Der Markt steht jedoch vor Herausforderungen aufgrund der Volatilität der Rohstoffpreise, die sich auf Produktionskosten und Gewinnmargen auswirken können, sowie des erhöhten Regulierungsdrucks, der sauberere Produktionstechnologien erforderlich macht.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem 1-Hexen-Marktbericht:

• Der 1-Hexen-Markt wird voraussichtlich bis 2034 einen Wert von 208,4 Millionen USD erreichen.

• Der Markt wird voraussichtlich bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5 % wachsen.

• Chinas 1-Hexen-Markt wird voraussichtlich bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5,6 % wachsen.

• Spanien wird voraussichtlich von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 3,8 % wachsen.

• Basierend auf der Endnutzung wird das Segment der chemischen Industrie voraussichtlich im Jahr 2024 einen Marktanteil von 26,6 % halten.

„Die Dynamik des 1-Hexen-Sektors wird von geopolitischen Faktoren und Handelspolitiken wie Zöllen und Handelsabkommen beeinflusst, die sich auf Lieferketten, Marktzugang, Produktionsentscheidungen und Preisstrategien der Hersteller auswirken werden. Dieser Markt ist von entscheidender Bedeutung, um die steigende Nachfrage nach polyethylenbasierten Produkten weltweit zu decken“, sagt Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Führende Unternehmen auf dem 1-Hexen-Markt stärken ihre Positionen durch Verträge, Erweiterungen und Investitionen in Forschung und Entwicklung. Sie schließen auch langfristige Verträge mit Rohstofflieferanten ab, um Preisbeschränkungen zu überwinden.

Marktteilnehmer unternehmen strategische Aktivitäten wie die Einführung neuer Produkte, vertragliche Vereinbarungen, Fusionen und Übernahmen, höhere Investitionen und Kooperationen mit anderen Organisationen. Um in einem wettbewerbsintensiven und wachsenden Markt bestehen zu können, bietet die 1-Hexen-Industrie kostengünstige Artikel an.

Die lokale Herstellung zur Minimierung der Betriebskosten ist eine wichtige Geschäftstaktik der Hersteller. Die Konkurrenz zwischen den Unternehmen ist aufgrund der Präsenz mehrerer globaler und regionaler Akteure hoch.

Branchen-Updates-

• Im Jahr 2023 fusionierte Phillips 66 mit Phillips 66 Partners und erwarb alle Kommanditanteile an PSXP, die zuvor nicht im Besitz des Unternehmens waren.

• Im Jahr 2023 erhielt S&B Engineers and Constructors von Chevron Phillips Chemical L.P. den Auftrag, die zweite US-Großanlage zur gezielten 1-Hexen-Produktion zu entwerfen und zu bauen.

Führende 1-Hexen-Marken

• Sasol

• The Linde Group

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

• SABIC

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Royal Dutch Shell plc

• Qatar Chemical Company Ltd

• Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd

• INEOS Group Limited

Wichtige Marktsegmente

Nach Anwendung:

Basierend auf der Anwendung wurde die Branche in Polyethylenproduktion, Heptanolproduktion, Aromen, Parfüms, Farbstoffe und Harze unterteilt.

Nach Endverbraucher:

Nach Endverbrauchern ist der Sektor in die Papier-, Chemie-, Automobil-, Verpackungs- sowie Kosmetik- und Pharmaindustrie unterteilt.

Nach Region:

Die Branchenanalyse wurde in Schlüsselländern in Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Osteuropa, Südasien und Pazifik, Ostasien sowie dem Nahen Osten und Afrika durchgeführt.

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

The chlorinated polyethylene resins & elastomers market is forecast to reach USD 600 Million by 2022, expected to flourish at a CAGR of 8% to reach USD 1,297 Million by 2032.

The global diketene market size is projected to reach USD 432 million in 2024. The industry is further expected to surge at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The sector is estimated to attain a value of USD 684.5 million by 2034.

The esters market size was projected to be worth USD 89.36 billion in 2022. By the end of 2023, the market is likely to reach a valuation of USD 94.19 billion. The global market for esters is likely to garner a 5.4% CAGR and reach a market worth USD 159.36 billion by 2033.

The cellulose ether and derivatives market value is projected to be worth USD 9.0 billion in 2024. The market is anticipated to reach USD 22.6 billion by 2034. The market is further expected to surge at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

The ester gums market is anticipated to attain a value pool of USD 700 Million by 2023-end. Global demand for Ester Gums is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.9% to USD 1500 Million in 2033.

The global market for polyethylene terephthalate is forecast to reach USD 28.6 Billion in 2022, up from USD 27.1 Billion in 2021. Furthermore, the industry is poised to reach nearly USD 40 Billion by 2032, flourishing at a CAGR of 3.4%.

The global polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) market size is set to exhibit a CAGR of 3.3% in the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. It is anticipated to surpass a valuation of USD 3,818.9 million by 2033 from USD 2,747.8 million experienced in 2023.

The global sodium nitrite market is valued to be worth USD 401.76 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%over the forecast period.

In 2023, the worldwide Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) market was estimated to be worth USD 515.2 million. It is expected to increase at a 5.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. By the end of 2033, the worldwide Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) market is estimated to be worth USD 871.8 million.

The global nylon-6 and nylon-66 market size is projected to reach USD 24,225.2 million in 2023. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period. The market is likely to culminate in a valuation of USD 37,868.1 million by the end of 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of ~400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries. Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube