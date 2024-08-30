Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund Announces Semi-Annual Results

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: MPY) announces results of operations for the period ended June 30, 2024. Increase in net assets attributable to holders of Class I units amounted to $0.91 million or $0.78 per Class I unit, increase in net assets attributable to holders of Class F units amounted to $0.92 million or $0.80 per Class F unit, increase in net assets attributable to holders of Class A units amounted to $0.55 million or $0.60 per Class A unit, and increase in net assets attributable to holders of ETF units amounted to $0.46 million or $0.68 per ETF unit. As at June 30, 2024, net assets attributable to holders of Class I units were $11.57 million or $10.01 per Class I unit; net assets attributable to holders of Class F units were $10.61 million or $10.01 per Class F unit, net assets attributable to holders of Class A units were $9.28 million or $9.43 per Class A unit, and net assets attributable to holders of ETF units were $8.93 million or $9.40 per ETF unit. Distributions paid to Class I units, Class F units, Class A units and ETF units were $381,083, $367,452, $299,344 and $292,931 respectively, representing a payment of $0.33 per Class I unit, $0.33 per Class F unit, $0.33 per Class A unit and $0.33 per ETF unit during the period.



The Fund is a mutual fund investment trust that seeks to provide unitholders with (i) high quarterly income on a tax efficient basis; (ii) long-term capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of high quality equity securities; and (iii) lower overall portfolio volatility. The Fund will write options to seek to earn tax efficient option premiums, reduce overall portfolio volatility and enhance the portfolio’s total return.

The Fund will (i) invest in an actively managed portfolio comprised of securities from the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P 500 Index; and (ii) use option writing strategies from time to time in response to market conditions to generate an enhanced tax efficient yield. The Fund is also permitted to invest in public investment funds including exchange-traded funds and other Mulvihill Funds (provided that no more than 15 percent of the net asset value of the Fund may be invested in securities of other Funds managed by Mulvihill and provided there are no duplication of fees) that provide exposure to such securities.

The Fund will use a quantitative approach to select securities and will, from time to time employ various investment strategies, including the use of derivative instruments to generate income, reduce portfolio volatility and protect capital. The Fund seeks to achieve a 5 percent yield, with additional capital growth potential beyond such yield target.

The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by its investment manager, Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. The Fund’s ETF Units are listed on Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MPY.

Selected Financial Information: ($ Millions) Statement of Comprehensive Income For the six months ended June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) Income (including Net Gain on Investments) $ 3.41 Expenses (0.56 ) Increase in Net Assets Attributable to Holders of Class I, Class F, Class A and ETF Units $ 2.85

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.mulvihill.com.



John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

121 King Street West

Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172

info@mulvihill.com





Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.