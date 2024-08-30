CamScanner Launches Campus Program, Empowering University Students and Faculty across the World

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CamScanner, a global leader in document-scanning apps with over 300 million users, has engineered CamScanner Campus Empowerment Program, aimed at empowering university students and faculty worldwide.

This long-term initiative integrates CamScanner’s technology into higher education environments, making campus life smarter and more efficient. The program is designed to support students in various aspects, including academic activities, conferences, freshman orientations, graduation ceremonies and events for student groups, among others.

Students at Unicamp in Limeira, one of Brazil’s top universities, recently partnered with CamScanner Campus Empowerment Program for its Raízes do Esporte student organization — a non-profit offering free sports training to local children. As a partner, CamScanner will assist these students with both their studies and community work.

“We’re thrilled to launch CamScanner Campus Empowerment Program for universities across the globe and empower both students and staff through technology,” a spokesperson from CamScanner said. “We’re also proud to kick off the first phase of our partnership with Raízes do Esporte. CamScanner is committed to benefitting students worldwide — not only in their studies, but also in their community work and activities.”

“We're excited about this partnership, as many of us were already using the app to solve everyday problems,” said João Galli, Vice President of Raízes do Esporte. “This collaboration will help us work more efficiently and support the development of the Limeira community.”

CamScanner — available in mobile, desktop apps and online — empowers users to efficiently organize their documents anytime, anywhere with a simple tap or click. It enables students to scan documents, enhance the content by adding their notes, and digitize it into secure, easy-to-use files. CamScanner’s advanced Optical Character Recognition (OCR) also allows users to accurately extract text from handwritten notes, making it a powerful tool for students and educators.

Students and educators interested in collaborating through CamScanner Campus Program can reach out via prcontact@camscanner.com. University administrators can also email for collaboration ideas and opportunities.

As part of the program, CamScanner will also launch a comprehensive series of online tutorials on the company’s Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram pages, exploring advanced features of the app and sharing tips for academics to make the most of the product’s myriad uses.

A photo accompanies this announcement at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d9ad958-01e3-4fa0-ad76-d8dcae19aa0e