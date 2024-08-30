A New Era of Growth and Innovation at JP3E - A Message from the New CEO

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP 3E Holdings, Inc. (OTC: SPZI), formerly Spooz, Inc.



Dear JP3E Shareholders,

I am both honored and excited to introduce myself as the new CEO of JP 3E Holdings. As we embark on this pivotal moment in our company's history, I am eager to share the vision and strategic direction to guide us into a future brimming with potential and opportunity.

At JP3E, we are at the intersection of cutting-edge technologies and expanding market opportunities. Our collaboration with Bloxcross and our global trade operations position us uniquely for significant growth. This partnership not only diversifies our portfolio but also integrates advanced blockchain and digital finance technologies, crucial for thriving in today’s fast-paced global market.

To support our ambitious growth plans, we must first establish a robust corporate foundation. My immediate focus is on reinforcing JP3E’s economic stature and profitability to ensure stability, long term success, and foster a strong corporate ethos.

Our strategy revolves around three key areas: (1) Real Estate Development, (2) Commodity Trading, and (3) Trade Financing and Global Payments. We are excited to introduce new products and services designed to revolutionize the trade industry and drive sustainable growth. These initiatives are aimed not only at expanding our capabilities but also at enhancing the value we deliver to our shareholders.

In the coming months, we will unveil several initiatives that are set to positively impact our financial performance and generate increased returns. Your trust and support have been instrumental in our success, and as we move forward, I invite your continued engagement and feedback. Transparency and open communication will be central to our approach as we navigate this exciting journey.

Expect regular updates on our progress. Your ongoing support is vital to our success, and I am confident that, together, we will elevate JP3E to new heights. Thank you for your unwavering commitment to our shared vision. Here’s to a future of groundbreaking growth and innovation at JP3E.

Warm regards,

Diego Baez

CEO, JP 3E Holdings, Inc.

For additional information on the Global Trade Financing Platform via Bloxcross, Inc., reach sgallegos@bloxcross.com .

About JP 3E Holdings, Inc.

JP3E is a global leader in commodity trading, known for its innovative approach to optimizing trade processes and solutions across numerous sectors. With a commitment to sustainability and market leadership, JP3E continues to drive new trends and solutions in global commodity markets.

About Bloxcross, Inc.

Bloxcross is at the forefront of financial technology, specializing in blockchain-based solutions for cross-border payments and trade finance. Dedicated to streamlining global financial transactions, Bloxcross provides secure, fast, and cost-effective services to clients worldwide. To learn more about their groundbreaking solutions, visit https://www.blox.global/ .

