SAI.TECH Joins World Nuclear Association as New Member and to Participate in World Nuclear Symposium 2024

SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAI.TECH Global Corporation (“SAI.TECH” or “SAI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAI, SAITW) announces its membership in the World Nuclear Association (WNA). As a member of WNA, SAI's CEO Arthur Lee, and the Company's Nuclear Energy Strategy Consultant François Morin, will present in World Nuclear Symposium 2024 this September.

As a new member, SAI will promote best practices with HEATNUC Gen. III and Gen. IV small modular reactors in the World Nuclear Symposium 2024. The symposium, organized by the WNA, is a premier event for industry professionals to discuss the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities within the nuclear sector.

This move reflects with SAI’s commitment to advancing the nuclear industry through collaboration and innovation. As a member of the WNA, SAI will engage with a global network of industry leaders, experts, and governers dedicated to the sustainable development and promotion of nuclear power.

“We are thrilled to join the World Nuclear Association and to be part of the World Nuclear Symposium 2024,” said Arthur Lee, CEO of SAI. “We look forward to engaging with fellow members and participating in meaningful discussions that will shape the future of the nuclear industry.”

SAI’s involvement with the WNA and its participation in the World Nuclear Symposium 2024 mark significant milestones in the company’s ongoing efforts to drive progress in the nuclear sector. Through these engagements, SAI aims to support the development of safe, efficient, and sustainable nuclear energy solutions.

About SAI.TECH

SAI.TECH is a Nasdaq-listed (SAI) sustainable distributed bitcoin mining operator headquartered in Singapore. SAI’s mission is to become a sustainable distributed digital asset mining operator and heating supplier globally, while simultaneously promote the clean transition of the bitcoin mining, power and heating industries.

In May 2022, SAI became a publicly traded company under the new ticker symbol “SAI” on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ) through a merger with TradeUP Global Corporation. For more information on SAI.TECH, please visit https://sai.tech/.

