Cosmos Adds Support for Multi-Source Data Connectivity, Unlocking New Analytics Potential for Business Central Cloud Customers

Lake Oswego, Oregon, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos, a leading provider of reporting, business intelligence and analytics solutions, today announced the release of expanded data source connectivity for its platform. The new feature allows customers to incorporate data from multiple sources beyond Microsoft Dynamics Business Central cloud, merging siloed information into a unified model for seamless reporting across all historical and operational data.

This major update fulfills a highly requested need from Cosmos’ valued customers and partners who need to access critical data that exists across various systems and repositories outside of their core Business Central ERP platform. Bringing these disparate sources together for reporting and analytics previously required tedious manual, error-prone processes with high technical overhead.

“We’re thrilled to officially deliver this expanded data connectivity to our customers,” said Brian Petersen, Founder and COO of Cosmos. “Your data is incredibly valuable, and we understand the challenges of wrangling information from different systems. This new capability streamlines data integration so customers can focus on what really matters, the insights they need to make decisions quickly and effectively.”

The multi-source connectivity unlocks new analytics potential. Users can now seamlessly incorporate historical data as they transition from legacy ERP systems to Business Central Cloud. By moving data from sources like Excel or Azure SQL into the Cosmos data warehouse, reporting remains undisrupted.

More specifically, the new multi-source connectivity feature allows Cosmos’ users to marry data inside of their Cosmos data warehouse from Azure SQL databases or Excel files alongside all their Business Central cloud data, including extensions and third-party apps.

“The flexibility to organize and pull data from anywhere reduces friction and manual overhead for customers,” Petersen explained. “We will continue to iterate on our data strategy to provide the best analytics experience possible.”

To learn more about multi-source data connectivity from Cosmos and how it can help unify your organization’s data landscape, visit www.cosmosdatatech.com or email hello@cosmosdatatech.com.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a cloud-based reporting and business analytics solution built specifically for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Fully supported by Microsoft Azure, Cosmos provides a unified, intuitive platform to easily create and modify reports, edit data models, manage users, and share information – all without technical expertise or familiarity with the underlying data structure.

Unlike other on-premise reporting solutions for Business Central, Cosmos includes a powerful data warehouse to clean and organize data from multiple sources and optimize it for reporting and business intelligence. Its seamless integration with Microsoft Azure Active Directory lets users easily log in with their Microsoft Business Central or Office credentials and start building reports and dashboards immediately in Excel or Power BI.

With governed data, a familiar Excel interface, and self-service data visualization at their fingertips, Cosmos makes report creation easier for everyday Business Central users – equipping them with the data and tools they need for faster operational analysis, smarter decision-making, and instant results. To learn more about Cosmos’ cloud-based reporting solution built specifically for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, visit the website at www.cosmosdatatech.com.

