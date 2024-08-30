Darwinium Selected as 2024 SC Awards Finalist

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darwinium is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a 2024 SC Award finalist in the Excellence Award category for Best Emerging Technology. This announcement was made on Thursday, August 29, 2024, as part of SC Media’s 2024 SC Awards coverage. Celebrating its 27th year, the SC Awards recognize the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated exceptional achievement in advancing information security.



Find Darwinium and the full list of finalists here .

“The finalists for the 2024 SC Awards truly represent the forefront of cybersecurity innovation and leadership,” said Tom Spring, Editorial Director at SC Media. “These solutions, organizations, and professionals have demonstrated outstanding capabilities in addressing today’s complex and ever-changing threat landscape. We are proud to recognize their contributions to the cybersecurity community.”

This year, the SC Awards received a remarkable number of entries across 34 specialty categories, with many notable companies earning nominations for their leadership and commitment to cybersecurity.

The SC Awards were evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges, including cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance community from sectors such as healthcare, financial services, education, and technology.

“We are honored to be recognized as a finalist for Best Emerging Technology at the SC Awards, reflecting the critical need for innovation in digital account security,” said Alisdair Faulkner, CEO and co-founder of Darwinium. “Darwinium was built to provide the best customer journey protection by combining continuous visibility of user behavior across all touchpoints with real-time decision making, all without burdening IT and engineering teams. This empowers businesses to optimize their cyberfraud prevention strategies – tackling evolving threats as they happen while maintaining a better digital experience for customers.”

Darwinium sets a new standard in cyberfraud prevention, solving the toughest challenges in account security by providing complete visibility of user behavior across every digital touchpoint. The platform unites real-time analytics and the ability to make decisions and act on intelligence immediately. This agility and control protects end user accounts from complex bots, fraud, scams and abuse, and adapts to evolving threats as they happen.

Darwinium can integrate on the perimeter edge using content delivery network (CDN) infrastructure, providing rich behavioral analytics, context and decision management capabilities across every digital interaction and every customer journey. It goes beyond the point-in-time risk assessments of legacy fraud solutions, to building behavioral identification across complete digital journeys.

Earlier this year, the company announced a first-to-market functionality for verifying the authenticity of online users and the intent behind their digital transactions. By integrating digital signatures for devices and behavior biometrics into its solution, Darwinium enables companies to recognize more users, and achieve new levels of insight and confidence when validating online transactions and user journeys.

Over the coming week, the SC Media editorial team will provide in-depth coverage of Darwinium including a featured profile on the SC Media website and promotion across their social media. Winners of the 2024 SC Awards will be announced on September 17, 2024.

To learn more about Darwinium’s fraud protection platform, schedule a demo here .

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret.

Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com .

About Darwinium

Darwinium's pioneering approach to customer journey protection takes security and fraud prevention to the edge, removing the operational burden of implementing and maintaining API-based solutions. Darwinium provides complete visibility and control of every digital interaction - across web, apps and APIs - to separate good and bad behavior, in real-time. Businesses can make more accurate, real-time decisions, and take dynamic, tailored remediation that favors the customer and not the fraudster. For more information, visit www.darwinium.com .

