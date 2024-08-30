Opus Security Named 2024 SC Media Awards Finalist for Best Vulnerability Management Solution

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Security , a cloud-native vulnerability remediation platform, has been recognized as a 2024 SC Awards finalist in the Excellence Award category for Best Vulnerability Management Solution.



“The finalists for the 2024 SC Awards truly represent the forefront of cybersecurity innovation and leadership,” said Tom Spring, editorial director at SC Media. “These solutions, organizations and professionals have demonstrated outstanding capabilities in addressing today’s complex and ever-changing threat landscape. We are proud to recognize their contributions to the cybersecurity community.”

This year, the SC Awards received a remarkable number of entries across 34 specialty categories, with many notable companies earning nominations for their leadership and commitment to cybersecurity.

"We are honored to be recognized as a finalist for Best Vulnerability Management Solution at the SC Awards," said Meny Har, CEO of Opus Security. "This nomination reflects our dedication to delivering a comprehensive, effective, and innovative cloud-native unified vulnerability remediation platform that helps organizations stay ahead of the sea of alerts. We thank our customers, partners, and the Opus team for their unwavering support and commitment to our mission."

Opus Security is a cloud-native platform that streamlines vulnerability remediation across diverse IT ecosystems, enabling customers to aggregate, de-duplicate and prioritize vulnerabilities across application security tools, cloud-native applications and infrastructure. Its ASPM cloud-native remediation platform manages the entire remediation process from end-to-end, reducing remediation time from weeks to days.

Over the coming week, the SC Media editorial team will provide in-depth coverage of Opus Security, including a featured profile on the SC Media website and promotion across their social media.

The announcement was made on Thursday, August 29, 2024, as part of SC Media’s 2024 SC Awards coverage. Celebrating its 27th year, the SC Awards recognize the solutions, organizations and individuals that have demonstrated exceptional achievement in advancing the security of information security.

The SC Awards are one of cybersecurity’s most prestigious honors and serve as a beacon of excellence in the industry. Applicants are evaluated by a panel of hand-selected judges comprised of SC Media’s esteemed industry cybersecurity professional end-users, members of SC Media, the CyberRisk Alliance community of CISOs and Women in Cyber. The judging process guarantees that finalists meet the requirements of the end-user community.

To see the full list of finalists, visit https://www.scmagazine.com/sc-awards-finalists.

About Opus Security

For more information about Opus Security, please visit: https://www.opus.security/

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications, and TECHEXPO Top Secret.

Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com