Fermenters Market Size to Surpass US$ 3.11 Billion by 2030, The Brainy Insights

Newark, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global fermenters market is expected to grow from USD 1.58 billion in 2021 to USD 3.11 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period 2022-2030. North America emerged as the largest market for the global fermenters market, with a 38.35% market revenue share in 2021.



North America currently dominates the fermenters market due to the already established and mature fermenters market in the region. The high per capita income of the population is driving the demand for food, beverages, and personal care products in the region, thereby contributing to the growth of the fermenters market. The increasing lifestyle and chronic diseases/conditions encourage people towards preventive healthcare, such as dietary supplements, which will drive the demand for fermenters in the healthcare sector. The COVID-19 pandemic has propelled the growth of fermenters in the healthcare sector due to the increased production of antibiotics, anti-viral drugs, medical devices, and diagnostic kits. The presence of significant market players in the region is driving the research, development, and innovation in the regional fermenters market. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period, given the large customer base of the region driven by the large populations of China and India. The rise in disposable income of consumers has led to rising demand for the region's food, beverages, and personal care market. The thriving pharmaceutical sector is using new fermentation technology, thereby contributing to the development of the regional market.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast CAGR 7.85% 2030 Value Projection USD 3.11 Billion Market Size in 2021 USD 1.58 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Microorganism Type, Application, Process Type, Mode of Operation, Regions Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Fermenters Market Growth Drivers Rising consumption of fermented foods

Leading companies in the industry include Applikon Biotechnology BV, BBI-Biotech GmbH, Bioengineering AG, CerCell ApS, Electrolab Biotech Ltd., Eppendorf AG, Pierre Guerin SAS, Sartorius AG, Thermos Fisher Scientific, and Zeta Holding GmbH, among others which are offering more significant opportunities and are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share.



The microorganism type segment is divided into fungi and bacteria. The bacteria segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 55% in 2021. The application segment is divided into food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and others. Over the forecast period, the healthcare segment is expected to the fastest at a CAGR of 12.37%. The process type segment is divided into fed-batch, batch, and continuous. The fed-batch segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 44% in 2021. The mode of operation segment is divided into automatic and semi-automatic. The automatic segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 65% in 2021. The automatic mode of operation allows manufacturers to process large quantities at faster rates. The automatic operation enables commercial-scale production without compromising quality. It also leads to optimizing resource utilization, thereby increasing manufacturers' profit margins. The automatic mode of operation is ideal for application in medium to large-scale industries in the food, beverages, healthcare, and cosmetics sector.



The growing health-conscious consumer base is driving the demand for the fermented foods and beverages market as they are scientifically proven to have several health benefits. Fermented food and beverages are anti-microbial, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, and anti-diabetic. They contain antioxidants that are beneficial for the human body. Fermented foods promote a healthy heart and gut, regulate blood sugar levels, and are effective in lowering the risk of high blood pressure and obesity. Similarly, fermented beverages like Yakut, kombucha, and kefir offer several health benefits for the digestive gut and immune system. Fermented food adds flavor and nutritional value to the diet cost-effectively. Plant-based fermented food and beverages are gaining traction in today's young population inclined toward vegan food culture. Product innovations in fermenters that use stainless steel to prolong the life of fermenters and reduce their maintenance costs are positive developments that will also contribute to the market's growth. The need for fermenters in developing regions will be driven by the rising popularity of wine in these nations. Global beverage demand is also driven by an aging population and rising disposable income. As these goods result from fermentation, the growing demand for alcoholic beverages like wine, whiskey, and beer will propel the worldwide fermenters market.



