Explosion-Proof Equipment Market Worth $13.69 Billion, Globally, by 2031 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Market Introduction:

Strict standards and codes are imposed for manufacturers who produce hazardous gases in industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, and food & beverages. Accidents and casualties can be prevented with the use of explosion-proof equipment in hazardous areas where there are inflammable gases, liquids, combustible dust, and other ignitable materials.





Market Overview:

The installation of explosion-proof equipment in hazardous locations ensures better productivity and increased safety. Further, the incorporation of automation and monitoring systems can help efficiently track and monitor the functioning of various equipment. These systems detect hazardous gas leaks, accidental explosions, or any other complications during production and provide safety. The designing and examination of explosion-proof equipment are controlled as per the NEC and ATEX/IEC standards, which create the production of equipment on the basis of the zone/class/group/division.





Hazardous Area Classification:

There are mainly two systems used to classify the hazardous areas in the industrial settings. The Class/Division Systems are mainly used and applied in the US and Canada, while Zone Systems are applied in the rest of the world.





Systems for Hazardous Area Classification:

Source: The Insight Partners’ Analysis





Key Factors Impacting the Market:

Market Dynamics:

Source: The Insight Partners’ Analysis





Growing Industrial Safety Measures: With the growing number of incidents/accidents in industries such as oil & gas and mining, the focus on industrial safety measures has also increased. For instance, in Sweden, industrial safety has developed a framework of legislation for worker protection and compensation through self-regulation between the parties in the labor market. In most Western countries, a rudimentary labor legislation system for the reduction of working hours, factory inspection, and industrial injury insurance was developed around the turn of the 20th century. The new industrial safety policy should be carried out, and the existing safety regulations of industries should appear under its scope. Thus, the government of Scandinavia is taking the initiative in implementing policies, considering the safety of the workers. In order to reduce fire risk, businesses deploy fixtures with consent ratings of Class 1 Division 1 (C1D1) and Class 1 Division 2 (C1D2) inside the facility. Further, fixtures that are designed for oil refineries come with advanced features such as water tightness and corrosion resistance, as they are frequently exposed to abrasive cleaning solutions. The constant exposure to corrosive agents and water may fail the lights, leading to a considerable safety hazard, specifically for workers. Thus, introducing explosion-proof equipment can reduce the number of incidents to a large extent.









Growth in Oil & Gas Industry: According to an article published by CEIC Data, Denmark's crude oil production was reported at 64.633 barrels/day in December 2022. Norway's crude oil production was reported at 1,685.121 barrels/day in December 2022. Between June 2022 and May 2023, Sweden's crude oil production remained stable at around 10,000 barrels per day. With the growing oil & gas industry, the demand for explosion-proof equipment is also increasing to ensure safety. Explosion-proof equipment plays a crucial role in the oil & gas industry where hazardous substances, such as inflammable liquids, gases, vapors, or combustible dust, exist in sufficient quantities. Generally, refineries, oil plants, and offshore facilities are constantly exposed to inflammable substances. To combat the high potential for ignition, manufacturers must produce and rigorously test explosion-proof assets. For instance, in September 2020, the Scandinavian Sugar Mill Plant employed IEP technologies for explosion protection solutions. IEP Technologies proposed a solution that could be seamlessly incorporated into the existing equipment design parameters.

Region-wise Codes and Standards:

Source: The Insight Partners’ Analysis









Regional Overview:

The geographic scope of the explosion-proof equipment market entails five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market, followed by North America and Europe.

Global Explosion-Proof Equipment Market, Regional Share (%):

Source: The Insight Partners’ Analysis





The North American explosion-proof equipment market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America is expected to dominate the explosion-proof equipment market due to the presence of large manufacturing facilities and numerous oil & gas industries. In North America, countries such as the US and Canada are known for adopting advanced technologies, high standards of living, and developed infrastructure. For instance, according to the American Manufacturing Statistics report of May 2021, published by Propel PLM Inc., there were 292,825 factories in the US, and ~12.2 million people were employed in the US manufacturing industry in 2021. Similarly, in Mexico, a total of 22 companies produce oil and natural gas, according to the local oil and gas association—Amexhi. In Canada, 1,334 companies produce oil and gas; in the US, there are ~9,000 independent oil and natural gas producers. Therefore, as several oil & gas and manufacturing companies are implementing safety laws, the market for explosion-proof equipment is driven substantially. Further, in North America, explosion-proof equipment is required to have the recognized mark of an accredited certification body. Underwriters Laboratories (UL), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Factory Mutual–FM3610, and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) are among the main recognized and accredited certification bodies for hazardous location equipment. Each of these agencies will have a mark indicating compliance with USA Standards (QPSus), Canadian Standards (cQPS), or both (cQPSus).







Competitive Landscape:

The explosion-proof equipment market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several local and international players. The manufacturers either offer their products directly or through different agencies, suppliers, distributors, and dealers. Also, these products are offered through online channels. A few key players operating in the explosion-proof equipment market are ABB Ltd, Cortem S.P.A, Emerson Electric, Pepperl+Fuchs SE, Honeywell International, Xylem, OMEGA Engineering, Spectec Thunderbird International, Motion Sensors, BARTEC Top Holding and Others.





Major Players in Explosion-Proof Equipment Market:

Source: The Insight Partners’ Analysis









