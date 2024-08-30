SMCI INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Investigation into Super Micro Computer, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) focused on whether Super Micro and certain of its top executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

THE COMPANY: Super Micro develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions.

THE REVELATION: On August 27, 2024, Hindenburg Research issued a report entitled “Super Micro: Fresh Evidence Of Accounting Manipulation, Sibling Self-Dealing And Sanctions Evasion At This AI High Flyer.” Following this news, Super Micro’s stock price fell.

Then, the following day on August 28, 2024, Super Micro disclosed that “it expects that it will not timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024” and that “[a]dditional time is needed for SMCI’s management to complete its assessment of the design and operating effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting as of June 30, 2024.” Following this news, Super Micro’s stock price fell.

Last year, Robbins Geller as lead counsel secured an $18.25 million settlement on behalf of Super Micro investors in a securities fraud class action lawsuit alleging that Super Micro and certain of its executives misled investors regarding Super Micro’s business and financial results.

