Nordic Fibreboard AS consolidated unaudited financial results for Q2 and 6 months of 2024

MANAGEMENT REPORT

Consolidated net sales for Q2 2024 were € 2.18 million, which was a 8% increase compared to the same period last year (Q2 2023: € 2.01 million). The main business area is the production and wholesale of softboard, which recorded sales in Q2 2024 of € 2.17 million (Q2 2023: € 2.00 million). The remaining business area is real estate management of the property owned in Suur-Jõe street in Pärnu, who recorded sales of € 0.01 million in Q2 2024 (Q2 2023: also € 0.01 million).

The reason for the increase in sales revenue of fiberboard (comparing the Q2 2023 to the Q2 2024) is the addition of new industrial customers in 2024. The company's primary focus remains on finding new customers, with the goal of expanding its customer portfolio and discovering new business directions.

The consolidated EBITDA of Nordic Fibreboard AS for Q2 2024 was positive € 217 thousand (Q2 2023: positive € 190 thousand). EBITDA margin was positive 10% in Q2 2024 (Q2 2023: positive 9%). The Group’s gross margin was 25% both in the Q2 2024 and in the Q2 2023.

The consolidated operating profit of Nordic Fibreboard AS for Q2 2024 was € 86 thousand and operating margin was 4%, (Q2 2023: operating profit € 69 thousand and operating margin was 3%).

Group`s consolidated net loss for Q2 2024 was € 23 thousand (Q2 2023: loss € 7 thousand). The net loss for the Q2 2024 included the loss from the revaluation of the shares of Trigon Property Development AS (TPD) owned by Nordic Fibreboard Ltd in the amount of € 56 thousand (Q2 2023, the loss from the revaluation of the TPD shares was € 19 thousand).

DIVISIONAL REVIEW

REVENUE BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS



€ thousand Q2 2024 Q2 2023 6M 2024 6M 2023 Fibreboards production and sales 2,170 1,998 4,119 4,583 Real Estate Management 9 12 21 23 TOTAL 2,179 2,010 4,140 4,606



PROFIT BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS

€ thousand Q2 2024 Q2 2023 6M 2024 6M 2023 EBITDA by business units: Fibreboards production and sales 228 212 290 137 Real Estate Management (3) (4) (15) (17) Group transactions (8) (18) (5) (24) TOTAL EBITDA 217 190 270 96 Extraordinary other operating expenses 0 0 0 (406*) Depreciation (131) (121) (260) (244) TOTAL OPERATING PROFIT/ LOSS 86 69 10 (554) Net financial costs (109) (76) (106) (50) NET PROFIT/ LOSS (23) (7) (96) (604)

* consists of the one-time loss received from the resale of electricity to the electricity company.

NORDIC FIBREBOARD Ltd: fibreboard productions and sales

Fibreboard sales for Q2 2024 were € 2.17 million (Q2 2023: € 2.00 thousand). The main reason for the increase in sales revenue in the 2nd quarter of 2024 compared to the 2nd quarter of 2023 was the addition of new industrial customers. Sales in Estonia increased by 48% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, and sales to the Finnish market increased by 43%.

In the Q2 2024, there was no sales revenue from a large Danish customer, whose share was 22% of total sales in the same period of 2023. In the Q2 2024, this part of the sales revenue will be compensated by the addition of new industrial customers. The largest of them is located in the Netherlands, followed by Swedish and Polish companies. These new customers accounted for 18% of sales in the first half of 2024

The consolidated EBITDA of Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ for Q2 2024 was positive € 228 thousand (Q2 2023: positive € 212 thousand).

FIBREBOARD SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTS

€ thousand Q2 2024 Q2 2023 6M 2024 6M 2023 European Union 2,106 1,862 3,798 4,317 Middle East 41 28 57 28 Asia 23 23 84 55 Africa 0 40 167 93 Other 0 45 13 90 TOTAL 2,170 1,998 4,119 4,583





PÄRNU RIVERSIDE DEVELOPMENT Oü: real estate management

Pärnu Riverside Development OÜ owns and manages real estate in Pärnu, Suur-Jõe street 48. The company offers commercial premises rental services in one of the property's buildings, the rental income from real estate management was € 9 thousand in Q2 2024, (Q2 2023: € 12 thousand).

The real estate management EBITDA for Q2 2024 were negative € 3 thousand (Q2 2023: negative € 4 thousand).

OUTLOOK

NORDIC FIBREBOARD LTD

The economic outlook for the second half of 2024 has not significantly improved, although regional interest rate reductions may have some positive impact on business operations. However, the effects of these measures are primarily long-term. In the near future, our greatest challenge—and simultaneously our greatest opportunity— is acquiring new clients and markets which we are actively working on. We are still focusing on managing existing markets and key clients, as stability and reliability are becoming increasingly valued in turbulent economic conditions.

On a positive side for Nordic Fibreboard the future trends and outlooks indicate an increasing focus on green and environmentally friendly solutions, both in the construction sector and also in various other industries that Nordic Fibreboard products are already being sold or potentially could be sold. Innovation is key in this process, providing solutions to the clients that meet increasingly stringent environmental regulations and the growing consumer preference for environmentally sustainable products.

As a result of our business analysis and mapping of growth opportunities, Nordic Fibreboard has launched a growth-oriented strategy focused on strategic investments in sales, marketing and development activities to expand our customer base and product line. In the first phase, we will focus on quick and straightforward opportunities to maximize growth potential in the near term. At the same time, we will continue to develop our value proposition to move higher up the value chain for our clients. This will ensure closer partnerships and a broader reach in capturing both current and future business opportunities.

When planning production volumes, we follow the dynamics of sales volumes, ensuring flexibility and quick response to customer orders.

PÄRNU RIVERSIDE DEVELOPMENT

We will continue to manage and develop the property on Suur-Jõe Street 48, Pärnu. A detail plan for the property has been completed, with the intention of converting the property into a residential property.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Income statement Q2 2024 Q2 2023 6M 2024 6M 2023 Revenue 2,179 2,010 4,140 4,606 EBITDA 217 190 270 96 EBITDA margin 10% 9% 7% 2% Operating profit 86 69 10 (554) Operating margin 4% 3% 0% (12%) Net profit (23) (7) (96) (604) Net margin (1%) (0%) (2%) (13%) Statement of financial position 30.06.2024 31.12.2023 30.06.2023 31.12.2022 Total assets 9,252 8,505 8,856 9,408 Return on assets (1%) (8%) (7%) 13% Equity 4,306 4,402 4,480 5,084 Return on equity (2%) (16%) (13%) 24% Debt-to-equity ratio 53% 48% 49% 46% Share 30.06.2024 31.12.2023 30.06.2023 31.12.2022 Last Price* 1.03 0.90 1.24 1.60 Earnings per share (0.04) (0.15) (0.02) 0.27 Price-earnings ratio (26.75) (5.93) (54.66) 5.83 Book value of a share 0.96 0.98 1.00 1.13 Market to book ratio 1.08 0.92 1.25 1.42 Market capitalization, € thousand 4 634 4 049 5 579 7 198 Number of shares, piece 4,499,061 4,499,061 4,499,061 4,499,061

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITIONS





€ thousand 30.06.2024 31.12.2023 30.06.2023 31.12.2022 Cash and cash equivalents 2 7 2 2 Receivables and prepayments (Note 2) 1,084 534 717 559 Inventories (Note 3) 1,027 728 930 1,672 Total current assets 2,113 1,269 1,649 2,233 Investment property (Note 4) 2,294 2,269 1,859 1,859 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 7) 491 491 698 644 Property, plant and equipment (Note 5) 4,351 4,475 4,648 4,670 Intangible assets (Note 6) 3 1 2 2 Total non-current assets 7,139 7,236 7,207 7,175 TOTAL ASSETS 9,252 8,505 8,856 9,408 Borrowings (Notes 8) 765 556 124 290 Payables and prepayments (Notes 9) 1,401 756 1,094 1,014 Short-term provisions (Note 10) 10 21 8 18 Total current liabilities 2,176 1,333 1,226 1,322 Long-term borrowings (Notes 8) 2,659 2,659 2,884 2,875 Long-term payables and prepayments (Notes 9) 0 0 139 0 Long-term provisions (Note 10) 111 111 127 127 Total non-current liabilities 2,770 2,770 3,150 3,002 Total liabilities 4,946 4,103 4,376 4,324 Share capital (at nominal value) (Note 11) 450 450 450 450 Statutory reserve capital 45 45 45 45 Retained earnings (loss) 3,811 3,907 3,985 4,589 Total equity 4,306 4,402 4,480 5,084 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 9,252 8,505 8,856 9,408





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

€ thousand Q2 2024 Q2 2023 6M 2024 6M 2023 Revenue (Note 13) 2,179 2,010 4,140 4,606 Cost of goods sold (Note 14) 1,755 1,629 3,468 4,064 Gross profit 424 381 672 542 Distribution costs (Note 15) 251 171 477 403 Administrative expenses (Note 16) 94 133 192 273 Other operating income (Note 18) 8 0 8 0 Other operating expenses (Note 18) 1 8 1 420 Operating profit (loss) 86 69 10 (554) Finance income (Note 19) 0 0 0 55 Finance costs (Note 19) 109 76 106 105 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (23) (7) (96) (604) NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (23) (7) (96) (604) Basic earnings per share (Note 12) (0.01) (0.00) (0.02) (0.13) Diluted earnings per share (Note 12) (0.01) (0.00) (0.02) (0.13)



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW





€ thousand 6M 2024 6M 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit (loss) 10 (554) Adjustments: Depreciation charge (Notes 5; 6) 260 244 Change in trade and other receivables (Note 2) (550) (158) Change in inventories (Note 3) (299) 742 Change in trade and other payables (Note 9) 645 219 Change in provisions (Note 10) (11) (10) Cash generated from operations 55 483 Interest payments (Note 19) (106) (101) Net other financial income and expense 0 (4) Net cash generated from operating activities (51) 378 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (Notes 5; 6) (138) (171) Purchase of real estate investment (Note 4) (25) 0 Net cash used in investing activities (163) (171) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of loans received (Note 8) (104) (306) Loans received from related parties (Note 8) 0 200 Change in overdraft (Note 8) 324 (68) Repayment of principal element of lease liability (Note 8) (11) (33) Net cash (used in)/from financing activities 209 (207) NET CHANGE IN CASH (5) 0 OPENING BALANCE OF CASH 7 2 CLOSING BALANCE OF CASH 2 2









Enel Äkke

Member of Management Board

+372 55525550

group@nordicfibreboard.com

Attachment