KRAIBURG TPE Americas will exhibit at Plastics Recycling LATAM 2024

BUFORD, Ga., Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRAIBURG TPE Americas, a leading specialist in thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) compounds, will showcase its latest sustainable recycled TPE compounds for US and Latin America markets at Plastics Recycling LATAM 2024. The exhibition will take place from September 10th to 11th, 2024, at the World Trade Center in Mexico City, Mexico (Booth No.604).



KRAIBURG TPE will be at Plastics Recycling 2024 LATAM, to showcase our latest product solutions designed exclusively for the US and Latin American markets, including thermoplastic elastomers with recycled content. What's special about them? For the first time, customers will be able to take advantage of different compounds with high levels of recycled content derived from post-industrial or post-consumer waste streams. Additionally, these grades span a wide range of Shore A hardnesses, offering various adhesion capabilities to polypropylene (PP).

From its headquarters in Buford, Georgia (USA), the thermoplastic elastomer manufacturer is thus responding to the growing demand in the United States and Latin American sales region by providing “ready-to-use” solutions.

Alberto Oba, Director of Sales and Marketing at KRAIBURG TPE Americas, comments, “We welcome and are excited about the opportunity to not only connect with key OEMs and processors, but also to present our sustainable thermoplastic elastomer solutions for all customers and assist them in achieving their business goals, this series represents a substantial stride in our efforts to contribute significantly to the circular economy.”

This year, the global TPE provider will showcase a new line of recycled content products that expands the THERMOLAST® R compound group and enables the achievement of a high recycling rate. Unlike the already established products, these solutions also exceed 50% in materials with different Shore A hardnesses. This marks a significant milestone in the development of innovative compounds with adhesive properties. Through this launch, KRAIBURG TPE addresses market needs and the growing demand for more sustainable materials with post-industrial recycled content (PIR) or post-consumer recycled content (PCR). These compounds align with customers' sustainability vision and assist them in reaching their own goals in this field.

Highlights of our product lines:

The RC/UV/AM: series is designed for automotive exterior applications with adhesion to PP and features a post-industrial recycled content of 30-50%. These compounds are suitable for UV resistance applications, support carbon footprint reduction, and are available in black. They come in various hardness options ranging from 65 to 90 Shore A.

The RC/FG/AM: series consists of thermoplastic elastomers with recycled content, designed for automotive interior applications with adhesion to PP. They offer post-industrial recycled content of up to 50%, depending on the desired hardness. These compounds meet the requirements of original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers while supporting carbon footprint reduction and fulfilling emissions, fogging, and odor requirements. They are available in different hardness options ranging from 65 to 85 Shore A.

The RC/PCR/AM: is available with post-consumer recycled content of up to 44% and is designed for consumer and industrial market applications. These materials offer multiple usage possibilities for applications requiring adhesion to PP. They come in a wide range of potential hardness options, from 40 to 90 Shore A, and are available in gray, with the option to be colored in various ways.

More Sustainable TPE Solutions

KRAIBURG TPE also offers other TPE solutions globally that incorporate recycled or bio-based content. These compounds, which belong to the THERMOLAST® R series, are of high quality and reliability, and are designed for a wide range of sectors. The product line includes compounds tailored for consumer goods, industrial applications, and the highly regulated automotive sector.

At KRAIBURG TPE, sustainability means striving for a balance in which ecological action, social responsibility and economic success have the same importance.

For more information on how KRAIBURG TPE Americas can assist in enhancing your process and manufacturing of parts

For a meeting during Plastics Recycling LATAM 2024 from September 10th to 11th

About KRAIBURG TPE

KRAIBURG TPE (www.kraiburg-tpe.com) It is a global manufacturer of custom thermoplastic elastomers. Founded in 2001 as an independent business unit of the KRAIBURG Group, KRAIBURG TPE has become the industry competence leader in the field of TPE compounds. The company's goal is to provide safe, reliable, and sustainable products for customer applications. With over 660 employees worldwide and production sites in Germany, the United States, and Malaysia, the company offers a broad portfolio of products for applications in the automotive, industrial, and consumer goods industries, as well as for the strictly regulated medical sector. The well-known product lines THERMOLAST®, COPEC®, HIPEX®, and For Tec E® are processed through injection molding or extrusion and offer numerous advantages to manufacturers not only in processing but also in product design. KRAIBURG TPE is characterized by its innovative strength, global customer orientation, customized product solutions, and reliable service. The company is certified according to ISO 50001 at its headquarters in Germany and holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications at all its sites worldwide.

Media Contact

Americas

Mirna Pina

Marketing Coordinator Americas

Phone: +1 (470) 514-2458

mirna.pina@kraiburg-tpe.com

