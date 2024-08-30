Ferrellgas and Blue Rhino Urge Customers to Focus on Grilling Safety this Labor Day

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Rhino, the tank exchange brand of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR), is urging our customers to focus on grilling safety as they get ready to prepare their favorite dishes this Labor Day, one of America’s biggest grilling holidays of the year. Ferrellgas is focused on safety every day, whether in our customers’ backyards or at one of our many distribution locations across the country. This Labor Day weekend, we tip our hat to the millions of people who are part of America’s amazing workforce, especially the more than 4,000 employee-owners who are part of the Ferrellgas family.



“We take safety seriously,” said Josh McLeod, Manager of Blue Rhino Safety. “We believe education is a key part of grilling and making memories in your back yard. It’s never too early to show your family how to grill safely, including your children.” Blue Rhino includes important propane safety information on the side of every one of our grill-sized propane tanks as well as store display signs and on our website. “We are proud that each Blue Rhino propane tank comes with built-in safety features and invaluable safety information, which you can easily find on the tank wrap. With this knowledge and a few ingredients from your kitchen, you’ll be grilling like a pro!” said McLeod.

In addition, Blue Rhino encourages our customers to read the manufacturer’s instructions included with their grill. Start with a clean grill. Not only will it enhance the flavor of your food, but it’ll also help prevent flare-ups. When you’re ready to cook, you should set up your grill outdoors on a sturdy, level surface that’s at least 10 feet away from any structure, vegetation, or other flammable material. You should also make sure you have the right grilling tools, such as heat-resistant grilling gloves, tongs, and spatulas to protect your hands and arms from the heat.

This Labor Day, as you gather with family and friends to celebrate the unofficial end of summer, make safety the focus of your annual barbecue. Blue Rhino is ready to help you make some backyard memories that’ll last a lifetime. Want to learn more about safe grilling? Check out BlueRhino.com.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at more than 65,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2023. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

