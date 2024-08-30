|CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 30 AUGUST 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
|CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 30.8.2024
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|30.8.2024
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|CGCBV
|Amount
|10 000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|47,3496
|EUR
|Total cost
|473 496,00
|EUR
|Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 552 050 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 30.8.2024
|On behalf of Cargotec Corporation
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
For further information, please contact:
Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670
