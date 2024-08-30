Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Total voting rights

30 August 2024

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")

Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 30 August 2024, the Company’s issued share capital consisted of 124,682,250 Ordinary Shares.

The Company holds 18,235,000 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is, therefore, 106,447,260. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Secretary

Tel.: 01534 700000

Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016

