Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Total voting rights

30 August 2024
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")
Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
Total Voting Rights
In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 30 August 2024, the Company’s issued share capital consisted of 124,682,250 Ordinary Shares.
The Company holds 18,235,000 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is, therefore, 106,447,260. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries:
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Secretary
Tel.: 01534 700000
Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016
