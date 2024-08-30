Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineer Salary in USA 2024 Guide Update - Interview Kickstart's Applied Generative AI Course Launched

Santa Clara, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

Interview Kickstart, a global leader in tech training and career up-levelling, today released its new AI Engineer Salary Guide 2024. The guide provides comprehensive information on artificial intelligence (AI) engineer salaries in the USA based on experience, industry, and location in the country. For more information visit https://www.interviewkickstart.com/blogs/articles/ai-engineer-salary

According to Grand View Research The global AI market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 36.6% from 2023 to 2030 to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2030. This rapid growth is creating a high demand for AI engineers.

AI has rapidly evolved from a technological buzzword to a transformative force across industries in recent years. As one of the leading in-demand sectors, AI offers many exciting and innovative career opportunities, with the role of AI engineer at the forefront.

With AI becoming increasingly integrated into everyday life, the demand for skilled AI engineers is surging. The emergence of groundbreaking technologies like generative AI (GenAI) and natural language processing (NLP), coupled with the widespread adoption of tools like ChatGPT, has spurred businesses to embrace AI's vast potential. These advancements have solidified the role of AI engineer as one of the most lucrative and sought-after positions in the global job market today.

"We understand the competitive nature of this industry, and our expert FAANG+ instructors, who are at the forefront of AI/ML advancements at leading tech companies, are committed to providing students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed," said Burhanuddin Pithawala, the spokesperson for Interview Kickstart.

Key findings of the AI Engineer Salary Guide 2024 reveal that the average salary for an AI engineer is a substantial $153,490 per year. For those just starting out, entry-level AI engineers can anticipate earning around $113,992, while those with more experience in senior-level roles have the potential to earn up to $204,416.

The guide also highlights that location and company significantly affect salary potential. Gen AI engineers in top IT companies or thriving tech hubs like San Francisco can command even higher salaries. Moreover, specific specializations within AI are particularly sought after; those with experience in deep learning,NLP, and computer vision are in exceptionally high demand, likely leading to increased earning potential.

Ambitious AI engineers' career trajectory reaches its pinnacle with the top position of Chief AI Officer (CAIO). This C-suite role signifies not just technical expertise but also strategic leadership and a deep understanding of how AI can transform business operations and drive innovation.

The CAIO's responsibilities extend beyond overseeing AI projects; they bridge the technical and business worlds, translating complex AI concepts into actionable strategies that align with the organization's overarching objectives. They work closely with the executive team to advocate for AI investment and ensure its ethical and responsible implementation.

Interview Kickstart offers a variety of courses designed to equip individuals with the tools for a successful career in AI. Whether just starting their journey or looking to enhance existing skills and advance their career, Interview Kickstart's programs cater to both aspirations.

A standout feature of these tech training courses is the calibre of instruction; instructors include seasoned hiring managers and tech leads from the world's most prestigious tech companies, collectively referred to as "FAANG+". This acronym encompasses Facebook (now Meta), Amazon, Netflix, Google, and other leading tech giants like Apple and Microsoft.

Learning directly from those at the forefront of AI development within these companies ensures students gain the most relevant and up-to-date knowledge and insights needed to excel in the competitive AI landscape. Through a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical application, these courses will empower students with the skills and confidence to succeed in AI interviews and beyond.

Individuals interested in pursuing a career in AI/ML are encouraged to join a free pre-enrollment webinar at https://www.interviewkickstart.com/courses/applied-genai to learn more about Interview Kickstart, its tech training courses, and high-level interview preparation.

Interview Kickstart is a global leader in career up-levelling. The company offers a variety of courses and resources to help professionals prepare for challenging interviews. Interview Kickstart's courses are taught by hiring managers and tech leads from the world's top IT companies. They are designed to help professionals learn the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in any tech interview.

