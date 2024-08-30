SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of Super Micro Computer, Inc. Securities and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 29, 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“SMCI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMCI) between August 10, 2021 to August 26, 2024, both dates inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Joseph Averza v. Super Micro Computer, Inc., et al. (Case No. 5:24-cv-06147) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/super-micro-computer-inc-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, on August 27, 2024, Hindenburg Research unveiled a short report on SMCI. The short report detailed several allegations against the Company, including that Hindenburg “found glaring accounting red flags, evidence of undisclosed related party transactions, sanctions and control failures, and customer issues.”

Investors and analysts reacted immediately to these revelations. The price of SMCI’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $562.51 per share on August 26, 2024, SMCI’s stock price fell to $443.49 per share on August 28, 2024, a decline of about 21.16% in the span of only two days.

If you suffered a loss in SMCI securities, you have until October 29, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

