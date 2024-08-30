Verizon to speak at BofA Securities Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference Sept. 4

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sowmyanarayan Sampath, Executive Vice President for Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), and CEO for Verizon Consumer, is scheduled to speak at the BofA Securities 2024 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference on Wednesday, September 4, at 8:00 a.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors .



Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Adi Wineland

aditya.wineland@verizon.com



