MEDIA ADVISORY: Laura Walton, OFL President, to join Labour Day celebration in Kingston

KINGSTON, Ontario, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laura Walton, OFL President, will be in Kingston on Monday, September 2 to engage community members in conversations about affordability, decent work, and good public services. She will join the Kingston and District Labour Council Labour Day Parade and BBQ.
WHAT: Labour Day Parade & BBQ
WHEN: Monday, September 2 @ 10AM – 3PM
WHERE: McBurney Park, 30 Alma St., Kingston ON
Walton will be available for comment on issues facing working people including the cost-of-living crisis, health care wait times, and class sizes.
