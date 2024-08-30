Groundbreaking Legislation: How Minnesota and New Hampshire Are Setting the Stage for Flying Cars.

Las Vegas, NV, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking move, Minnesota and New Hampshire have become the first two states in the United States to pass legislation regulating flying cars, signaling a new era in transportation. As these states lay the legal groundwork, Pegasus, a pioneer in the flying car industry, is already building the skycrafts of tomorrow.





"While some are still dreaming of flying cars, we're making them a reality," said Jacky Yang



CTO of Pegasus. "Our world-first VTOL hybrid flying cars are not just concepts – they're certified and ready to revolutionize commuting."

Pegasus has achieved a significant milestone by securing airworthiness certification from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority of Australia (CASA). This certification validates the safety and viability of Pegasus' innovative technology.



The company is now setting its sights on the U.S. market. Leveraging a bilateral agreement between CASA and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Pegasus anticipates a streamlined process for obtaining U.S. certification.



Pegasus is currently raising funds on Wefunder, rapidly approaching its $159,000 goal. This campaign offers investors a unique opportunity to be part of this revolutionary technology.

For more information about Pegasus and its groundbreaking flying car technology, please visit their campaign on Wefunder.

















